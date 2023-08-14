Gold Sponsor Orbica Supports the Space for Planet Earth Challenge 2023
SpaceBase, a New Zealand based education and consulting social enterprise, announces partnership with Orbica Global Limited. Orbica will be providing the use of their geospatial data platform. AWS, through Orbica will provide cloud compute access. Both organizatons are the latest in-kind sponsors of the Space for Planet Earth Challenge 2023.
Auckland, New Zealand, August 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SpaceBase, a New Zealand based education and consulting social enterprise, announces partnership with Orbica Global Limited, a leading geospatial AI platform provider excelling at exposing insights from satellite data. Orbica is an Amazon World Services (AWS) Partner, a global leader in cloud computing. Orbica will be providing the use of their geospatial data platform - a service that aggregates open sourced satellite data from various sources and provides easy access and analysis tools for users. Through Orbica, AWS will provide cloud compute access offering scalable and secure computing power for processing large amounts of data. Both organizations are the latest in-kind sponsors for the “Space for Planet Earth Challenge 2023,” a competition that leverages satellite data to address climate change.
The Space Challenge aims to identify target areas for methane emissions on Earth, one of the major contributors to global warming. The challenge is open to students and innovators across New Zealand, Australia, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands.
Some of the key features of the challenge are:
Two categories: high school level and university/start-up level
Qualified teams will participate in an online research incubator that will include learning about remote sensing and data analysis, as well as design thinking and prototyping
Shortlisted teams will pitch and demo their ideas during the closing event on 15 March 2024
Grand prize winners will win up to $25,000 NZD
Proposals to participate in the incubator programme can be submitted online until 31 August 2023.
“The Space for Planet Earth Challenge is a great opportunity for young people and innovators to use space technology to solve real-world problems,” said Emeline Paat-Dahlstrom, CEO of SpaceBase. “We are very grateful to Orbica and AWS for providing their platform and cloud services to support the teams who will participate in the Challenge Incubator programme.”
“Orbica is proud to sponsor this challenge and enable the ecosystem to innovate and scale New Zealand and Pacific IP to tackle the big challenges humanity faces,” said Kurt Janssen, CEO and Founder of Orbica.
For more information on participating and submitting a proposal, visit the Space for Planet Earth Challenge website or contact info@spacebase.co.
The challenge is made possible by SpaceBase Limited and its partners across the Pacific region. Sponsors include K1W1 Ventures, NZ Space Agency – MBIE, Australian Space Agency, Callaghan Innovation, Rich Bodo via the Gift Trust, Auckland Space Institute, Outset Ventures, Auckland Unlimited, and Aerospace Auckland.
About SpaceBase Limited
SpaceBase Limited is a New Zealand based education and consulting social enterprise, whose mission is to democratise access to space for everyone. SpaceBase is creating equal opportunity to leverage space technologies to solve problems on Earth, by catalysing space ecosystems in developing and emerging countries, starting in New Zealand. Since its incorporation in 2017, it has collaborated with economic development agencies, local governments, and advocacy groups to deliver over 150 educational presentations and workshops; three national and Pacific region space and aerospace competitions, as well as helping birth space communities and organisations locally and globally. SpaceBase created a platform for the NZ Space Directory and a training programme to Catalyse a Space Industry in Your Region, for anyone interested in creating their local space ecosystem. SpaceBase is also the NZ Ambassador for the International Space University and is an industry member of several national and regional space industry associations.
About Orbica Global Ltd
Orbica, founded by Kurt Janssen in 2017, is a global team of Geospatial experts, data scientists, and business leaders who have built a scalable Geospatial Platform an advanced solution designed to improve business efficiency, democratise data, and enable faster solutions for the betterment of people and planet. Orbica is on a mission to bring the future to you now and transform the geospatial landscape globally through the power of Cloud, AI and GeoTech.
