New Marketplace for New and Used Winery Equipment and Supplies Launches
CellarsCorner.com is an online marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of winery equipment and supplies across the world. They strive to provide the most user-friendly platform in the industry to facilitate locating equipment and supplies.
Lincoln, NE, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A new marketplace is harvesting a new era in winery equipment exchange.
CellarsCorner.com allows users to list new and used winery equipment and supplies as well as provide a platform for equipment manufactures to create their own online store. This new platform also has a map search feature, allowing users to view and locate equipment and supplies in close proximity to their location.
CellarsCorner also offers a job board, allowing users to search and post jobs within the winery industry.
With exciting website features and advanced searching capabilities, CellarsCorner aims to cater to all wineries and winery equipment manufacturers around the globe.
Matt Johns
402-432-7085
www.cellarscorner.com
