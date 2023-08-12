The FOXG1 Research Foundation Appoints Dr. Soo-Kyung Lee as Chief Scientific Officer to Lead Therapeutics for FOXG1 Syndrome, an Autism-related Rare Disease
Buffalo, NY, August 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The FOXG1 Research Foundation (FRF), a parent-led rare disease patient organization focused on driving therapeutics for FOXG1 syndrome, an Autism-related neurological condition, announced today the appointment of Dr. Soo-Kyung Lee as the new Chief Scientific Officer of the FOXG1 Research Foundation (FRF). Dr. Lee is an Empire Innovation Professor and Om P. Bahl Endowed Professor at University at Buffalo Department of Biological Sciences.
Since joining the FRF in 2017, Dr. Lee has elevated the FOXG1 research center at the University at Buffalo to a global leader in the field. Her exceptional work has garnered around $3M annually from federal agencies, FRF, UB, and the Simon Foundation Autism Research Initiative (SFARI), notably receiving SFARI's 2022 Genomics of ASD: Pathways to Genetic Therapies award.
Dr. Lee’s dedication to curing FOXG1 syndrome is deeply personal as a mother to Yuna, diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome in 2009. Her passion and commitment have inspired everyone fortunate enough to work with her. It's a rare and special circumstance to have FOXG1 parents leading the scientific journey towards effective therapeutics for all FOXG1 children globally.
Together with her neuroscientist husband, Dr. Jae Lee, Dr. Soo-Kyung Lee has created a suite of comprehensive models to understand the full spectrum of FOXG1 syndrome. With a team of more than 20 scientists (and growing) dedicated to FOXG1 syndrome, the Lee Lab is spearheading cutting-edge translational therapeutic strategies, notably the AAV9-dependent viral gene therapy. As parents gearing up to apply this gene therapy to their own daughter, they uphold unparalleled safety, efficacy, and urgency standards.
In her new role as Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Lee will be responsible for leading the scientific initiatives of the FOXG1 Research Foundation, which includes the FOXG1 Scientific Consortium of labs along our roadmap to successful therapeutics. With Dr. Lee at the helm, and in collaboration with the global partners, the FRF will operate with the agility and focus of a world-class organization, maintaining their mission-driven ethos to advance multiple therapies into clinical trials as soon as possible.
“The FOXG1 community is privileged to have Dr. Lee spearheading our therapeutic efforts for FOXG1 syndrome. Her unparalleled dedication, acumen, and urgency have consistently shone through her work, with biopharma leaders, the NIH and other global agencies tapping her knowledge in the field of FOXG1 research. We eagerly anticipate the continued groundbreaking accomplishments her leadership will usher, and therapies for all children suffering from FOXG1 syndrome,” expressed FOXG1 Research Foundation CEO and co-founder, Nasha Fitter.
Nicole Johnson
516-672-2262
www.foxg1research.org
