The FOXG1 Research Foundation Appoints Dr. Soo-Kyung Lee as Chief Scientific Officer to Lead Therapeutics for FOXG1 Syndrome, an Autism-related Rare Disease

The FOXG1 Research Foundation (FRF), a parent-led rare disease patient organization focused on driving therapeutics for FOXG1 syndrome, an Autism-related neurological condition, announced today the appointment of Dr. Soo-Kyung Lee as the new Chief Scientific Officer of the FOXG1 Research Foundation (FRF). Dr. Lee’s dedication to curing FOXG1 syndrome is deeply personal as a mother to Yuna, diagnosed with FOXG1 syndrome in 2009.