Indulge in a Quality Dinner Experience with a "Tour of Italy" at Basilico's First Wine Dinner Located in Evora in Southwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV, August 11, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Get your appetite ready as Basilico hosts their first "Tour of Italy" event on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7 p.m.For $125 per person, each guest will start their "Tour of Italy" greeted with a glass of Avissi Prosecco from Trinchero Family Estates before they proceed to an amazing 4-course meal. This experience consists of seven, new dishes by Executive Chef Francesco di Caudo that continues the elevated, modern Italian cuisine essence that Basilico represents. Attendees can also enjoy a wine pairing during each course provided by Trinchero Family Estates. See what's on the menu below:First Course:Paired with Ferentano Cotarella 2017Fiori di Zucca (made with Langoustine, Burrata and Zucchini) and Bay Scallops (made with Pineapple, Coconut and Ginger)Second Course:Paired with Brunello di Montalcino, San Polo 2017Pici (made with Veal Belly Ragu, Porcini and Pienza Pecorino Cheese) and Cannelloni (made with Oxtail, Artichokes Bechamel, Cocoa Nibs and Pimenton)Third Course:Paired with Barolo Classico Ceretto 2018Pork Belly (made with Salsify, Apricot-Guanciale Glaze and Fermented Lemon) and Short Ribs (made with Celery Root, Mushrooms and Salsa Verde)Fourth Course:Paired with Tenuta Regaleali Lamuri 2019Millefoglie (made with Sheep Milk Ricotta, Orange, Prickly Pear Sauce and Piccola Pasticceria)Limited space is available for this event and reservations are required. A $50 non-refundable deposit per person is also required in order to secure a reservation. Reservation inquiries can be made by calling the restaurant at (702) 534-7716.Follow Basilico on social media for information on live entertainment, menu specials and more.Facebook: @basilicolasvegasInstagram: @basilicolv