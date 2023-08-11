Indulge in a Quality Dinner Experience with a "Tour of Italy" at Basilico's First Wine Dinner Located in Evora in Southwest Las Vegas
In collaboration with Trinchero Family Estates, one of Southwest Las Vegas' newest Italian restaurants, Basilico, will be hosting a special event, "Tour of Italy" dinner with wine pairings on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7 p.m.
Las Vegas, NV, August 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Get your appetite ready as Basilico hosts their first "Tour of Italy" event on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 7 p.m.
For $125 per person, each guest will start their "Tour of Italy" greeted with a glass of Avissi Prosecco from Trinchero Family Estates before they proceed to an amazing 4-course meal. This experience consists of seven, new dishes by Executive Chef Francesco di Caudo that continues the elevated, modern Italian cuisine essence that Basilico represents. Attendees can also enjoy a wine pairing during each course provided by Trinchero Family Estates. See what's on the menu below:
First Course:
Paired with Ferentano Cotarella 2017
Fiori di Zucca (made with Langoustine, Burrata and Zucchini) and Bay Scallops (made with Pineapple, Coconut and Ginger)
Second Course:
Paired with Brunello di Montalcino, San Polo 2017
Pici (made with Veal Belly Ragu, Porcini and Pienza Pecorino Cheese) and Cannelloni (made with Oxtail, Artichokes Bechamel, Cocoa Nibs and Pimenton)
Third Course:
Paired with Barolo Classico Ceretto 2018
Pork Belly (made with Salsify, Apricot-Guanciale Glaze and Fermented Lemon) and Short Ribs (made with Celery Root, Mushrooms and Salsa Verde)
Fourth Course:
Paired with Tenuta Regaleali Lamuri 2019
Millefoglie (made with Sheep Milk Ricotta, Orange, Prickly Pear Sauce and Piccola Pasticceria)
Limited space is available for this event and reservations are required. A $50 non-refundable deposit per person is also required in order to secure a reservation. Reservation inquiries can be made by calling the restaurant at (702) 534-7716.
Follow Basilico on social media for information on live entertainment, menu specials and more.
Facebook: @basilicolasvegas
Instagram: @basilicolv
For $125 per person, each guest will start their "Tour of Italy" greeted with a glass of Avissi Prosecco from Trinchero Family Estates before they proceed to an amazing 4-course meal. This experience consists of seven, new dishes by Executive Chef Francesco di Caudo that continues the elevated, modern Italian cuisine essence that Basilico represents. Attendees can also enjoy a wine pairing during each course provided by Trinchero Family Estates. See what's on the menu below:
First Course:
Paired with Ferentano Cotarella 2017
Fiori di Zucca (made with Langoustine, Burrata and Zucchini) and Bay Scallops (made with Pineapple, Coconut and Ginger)
Second Course:
Paired with Brunello di Montalcino, San Polo 2017
Pici (made with Veal Belly Ragu, Porcini and Pienza Pecorino Cheese) and Cannelloni (made with Oxtail, Artichokes Bechamel, Cocoa Nibs and Pimenton)
Third Course:
Paired with Barolo Classico Ceretto 2018
Pork Belly (made with Salsify, Apricot-Guanciale Glaze and Fermented Lemon) and Short Ribs (made with Celery Root, Mushrooms and Salsa Verde)
Fourth Course:
Paired with Tenuta Regaleali Lamuri 2019
Millefoglie (made with Sheep Milk Ricotta, Orange, Prickly Pear Sauce and Piccola Pasticceria)
Limited space is available for this event and reservations are required. A $50 non-refundable deposit per person is also required in order to secure a reservation. Reservation inquiries can be made by calling the restaurant at (702) 534-7716.
Follow Basilico on social media for information on live entertainment, menu specials and more.
Facebook: @basilicolasvegas
Instagram: @basilicolv
Contact
Ava Rose AgencyContact
Tyra Bell-Holland
702-461-4115
www.avaroseagency.com
Tyra Bell-Holland
702-461-4115
www.avaroseagency.com
Categories