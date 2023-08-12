Gateway Recruiting Files Lawsuit Against Texas Fabco for Alleged Unpaid Invoices
Gateway Recruiting sues Texas Fabco for $152,366.55 for alleged unpaid invoices. The lawsuit, filed in Blanco County's District Court, seeks both overdue payment and legal fees. Carpenter Law represents Gateway Recruiting.
Austin, TX, August 12, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gateway Recruiting, a Texas-based corporation specializing in professional employment recruiting and consulting services, filed a lawsuit against Texas Fabco on August 10 in response to alleged unpaid invoices totaling $152,366.55 that Texas Fabco, a Round Mountain, TX company, has failed to pay.
Texas Fabco is a Texas-based company specializing in oil field equipment, services, and environmental solutions.
In addition to the alleged breach of payment responsibilities, Gateway Recruiting will be seeking payment for all legal fees in relation to the lawsuit.
Carpenter Law attorney Kurt Carpenter represents Gateway Recruiting.
Filed in the District Court of Blanco County, Texas 33rd Judicial District.
