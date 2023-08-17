CLM Advisors Continues Support of Bike MS: City to Shore Ride; September 30 & October 1, 2023
Leading New Jersey-based fiscal advisory and accounting firm sponsors race for 3 consecutive years.
Sewell, NJ, August 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CLM Advisors, a leading New Jersey-based fiscal advisory and accounting firm, today announced its continued sponsorship of Bike MS: City to Shore. Named one of USA Today’s best road cycling events for 2023, this year’s City to Shore Ride takes place on September 30 and October 1, in Cherry Hill, NJ. The fundraising event is hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, comprised of a community of riders dedicated to changing the world for people with MS. CLM Advisors has been a local sponsor of the race for 3 consecutive years.
“Funds raised through Bike MS are critical to sustain the vital programs and as services for people living with multiple sclerosis,” said Charles Muracco, CEO of CLM Advisors. “Bike MS helps fund cutting-edge research, drives changes through advocacy, plus facilitates education. CLM Advisors is proud to continue our sponsorship of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, and is eager to see our friends, neighbors, as well as clients at Bike MS.”
This year’s 2-day event takes place on September 30 and October 1, 2023. The race starts at PATCO Woodcrest Station in Cherry Hill, NJ, and ends at Ocean City Civic Center. There are various start times and routes, which can be accessed online. Participants may register for Bike MS: City to Shore, or make a donation by visiting CLM Advisors - Fundraising For National MS Society. More detailed, updated information will be available online closer to the ride weekend (late August/early September). A post-ride celebration is planned at Ocean City Civic Center on Saturday, October 1.
Deandra Turchi, EA and senior tax and consulting manager at CLM Advisors, who is again spearheading CLM’s Bike MS: City to Shore initiative, stated, “The ability to impact lives of people diagnosed with MS by helping fund research for a cure is incredibly rewarding. All of us at CLM share the goal of ‘Achieving a World Free of MS’ and are so very appreciative of the continued support of our clients, together with friends.”
About CLM Advisors
Founded in 2013 by CPA Charles L. Muracco, CLM Advisors is a NJ-based accounting and advisory firm with the single mission of helping companies of all sizes and disciplines streamline their businesses’ financial processes while maximizing their profitability. The company provides a broad spectrum of accounting, tax, and strategic fiscal responsibility services, along with a committed, highly trained CPA and accounting staff to help clients better manage and analyze finance-related data. Specific areas of expertise include forecasting, modeling, data-driven financial analysis, management accounting, tax planning, coupled with tax preparation.
