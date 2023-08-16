Introducing Cultured Health: Empowering Wellness Through Cultural Connection

Cultured Health, formerly known as Culturd, is proud to announce its transformative evolution from an innovative platform to a groundbreaking movement in the health and wellness industry. Founded by husband-and-wife team Sue-Ellen Anderson-Haynes, RDN, and Michael Haynes, Cultured Health was inspired by their profound belief in the power of nutrition and cultural connections to drive positive health outcomes.