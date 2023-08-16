Yalil Guerra and the GSO-Guerra String Orchestra Present a New, Daring Musical Program in Los Angeles City
Latin GRAMMY-winner and 8-time nominee Dr. Yalil Guerra and the prestigious and acclaimed Guerra String Orchestra return to the stage with an exceptional and interesting program.
Los Angeles, CA, August 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After a successful debut in the city of Pasadena at the St. Andrew Catholic Church, the composer and conductor, Yalil Guerra, returns to the stage with a new and daring musical proposal.
For this occasion, the GSO-Guerra String Orchestra will premiere a work by the Jewish-Mexican composer, Bernardo Feldman, titled, "Del Tingo al Tianguis." Another treat in this concert is the U.S. premiere of Symphonies of Strings No. 2, Op. 30 "Dror Yikro" ("Song of Freedom") by the American composer, Ian Krouse. Other works included in the program are "Adagio" by Samuel Barber and the "Holberg Suite by Edvard Grieg.
To wrap up the night, yet another U.S. premiere by Guerra, the work, titled, "Terra Ignota," dedicated to the discovery of the new world.
You can purchase tickets in advance at Eventbrite.com: "Noche de Otoño" ('Autumn Night') or at the event.
Event day: September 23, 2023 at 7:30 pm
Location: St. Andrew Catholic Church
311 N. Raymond Avenue Pasadena, CA 91103
Yalil Guerra, musical director
818-281-5320
https://www.facebook.com/guerrastringorchestra
https://www.yalilguerra.com/Yalil_Guerra/Home.html
