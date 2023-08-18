Carlton Senior Living Sponsors Vallejo Center for the Arts Gala to Build Strong Community Relationships
Carlton Senior Living is excited to sponsor the upcoming Vallejo Center for the Arts Gala Disco Nights event. This partnership is a testament to Carlton Senior Living's dedication to building and nurturing strong community relationships.
Vallejo, CA, August 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Disco Nights Gala, presented by the Vallejo Center for the Arts, will take place on August 19, at 5:30pm, and promises a fun-filled evening of music, dance, and camaraderie. By supporting this event, Carlton Senior Living aims to highlight the power of relationships and strengthen bonds within the local community.
Beyond the celebration, this gala serves a greater purpose - it directly contributes to enriching the Historic Empress Theater programs and educational initiatives. The Empress Theater, a historical landmark in downtown Vallejo, California, was built in 1911. Operated by the Vallejo Center for the Arts, a non-profit corporation, the theater reopened in 2008 after nearly 20 years of disuse following the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake, standing as a resilient testament to the community's rich history.
"At Carlton, we deeply value the connections we share with the communities we serve," stated Jessalyn Eernisse, Director of Assisted Living Activities at Carlton Senior Living. "Our support for the Vallejo Center for the Arts and Empress Theater aligns with our commitment to fostering a rich local culture and offering our residents opportunities to lead active and fulfilling lives."
Through its elevated and holistic Mind, Body, and Soul Activity program, Carlton offers engaging outings that invigorate residents' lives. The historic Empress Theater, just a quick drive over the bridge from Carlton’s Concord and Pleasant Hill communities, presents a fantastic opportunity for residents to enjoy arts and culture.
The partnership between Carlton and the Vallejo Center for the Arts underscores a shared vision of creating a more vibrant, interconnected community. By supporting the Disco Nights Gala, Carlton aims to ensure that the arts continue to thrive locally, enriching the lives of its residents and the community.
About Carlton Senior Living:
Family-founded and family-focused, since 1985, Carlton has been a trusted provider of senior care services dedicated to enhancing the lives of older adults through their “culture of caring.” With communities throughout Northern California, Carlton Senior Living offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care lifestyles, ensuring a person-centered environment for seniors to thrive.
For more information about the Vallejo Center for the Arts, visit www.vallejoarts.org/.
