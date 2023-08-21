JKS Financial Advisors Named Forbes Best-in-State Top Financial Security Professionals
Dan Jenkins & Geoffrey Kasse rank on Forbes and SHOOK Research annual list of industry professionals
Pittsburgh, PA, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- JKS Financial, a financial services and wealth management firm, is pleased to announce Dan Jenkins and Geoffrey Kasse as Forbes Best-in-State Top Financial Security Professionals for the state of Pennsylvania, ranking 29th and 38th respectively. Esteemed professionals on the list demonstrate outstanding expertise, exceptional performance, and dedication in the field of financial securities, making a significant impact on the industry.
“The Top Financial Securities Professionals list serves as a testament to the importance of skill, integrity, and acumen in navigating the complexities of the financial world. We are humbled and proud to be recognized for our accomplishments in the financial securities industry," said Dan Jenkins, Wealth Management Advisor and Managing Partner at JKS Financial.
The Forbes and SHOOK Research third annual rankings recognize industry professionals from each state in the country with the Top Financial Security Professionals list which features approximately 1,141 experts, all with track records of preserving their clients’ wealth over the long term. Each honoree displays exemplary leadership, cutting-edge strategies, and a proven track record of delivering superior results for their clients.
“Success comes from those we surround ourselves with. This recognition speaks to the entire team at JKS Financial who set a high standard of excellence and their innovative approaches which help shape the landscape of financial markets for our clients,” said Geoff Kasse, Wealth Management Advisor and Managing Partner at JKS Financial.
Forbes Best-in-State Top Financial Security Professionals list (July 2023), research and ranking provided by SHOOK Research, LLC. Based upon data as of 12/31/2022. Northwestern Mutual (NM) and its advisors do not pay for placement on 3rd party rating or ranking lists. NM and its advisors do, however, pay marketing fees to these organizations to promote the rating or ranking(s). Rankings and recognitions are no guarantee of future investment success. To view the complete list of the Top Financial Securities Professionals for 2023, please visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-in-state-financial-security-professionals/
About JKS Financial
JKS Financial is a Pittsburgh, PA-based financial planning practice for wealth management advisors. Geoff Kasse and Dan Jenkins have more than 55 years of combined experience and offer wealth accumulation, insurance and risk management, wealth preservation, and wealth distribution services. JKS Financial’s mission is to provide sound financial planning for all aspects of your wealth management needs. For more information, visit JKS-Financial.NM.com.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $561 billion in combined company and client assets, $34 billion in revenues, and $2.1 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to nearly five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and wealth and investment management services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 97 on the 2022 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2022.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment advisor, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.
Geoffrey P Kasse and Daniel Keith Jenkins use JKS Financial as a marketing name for doing business as representatives of Northwestern Mutual. JKS Financial is not a registered investment advisor, broker-dealer, insurance agency or federal savings bank.
Erinn Sentner-Mulé
412-561-5153
https://jks-financial.nm.com/
