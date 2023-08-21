Equator Pure Nature Signs Partnership with Leading Indonesian Distributor
PT Visi Ragam Trigatra will represent Pipper Standard products in ASEAN’s biggest market
Bangkok, Thailand, August 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- www.pipperbrand.com
Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., the “clean-tech” pioneer of the award-winning PiPPER STANDARD-branded line of natural laundry and home care products, announces its distribution partnership with Indonesia-based PT Visi Ragam Trigatra.
The agreement will see Southeast Asia’s largest market open to PiPPER STANDARD’s full range of natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified products – including laundry detergent, fabric softener, dishwashing liquid, bathroom cleaner, hand soaps and many others – whose cleaning and softening solutions are derived through a unique patented pineapple fermentation process.
PT Visi Ragam Trigatra distributes products through a sales network in Indonesia that includes thousands of individual channels in both traditional “brick-and-mortar” stores and online shops. It launched PiPPER STANDARD products in online channels on Aug. 17.
“We believe there is a significant market for PiPPER STANDARD in Indonesia. We will start first with distribution into online channels and expand later into offline channels,” said Nelson Preecha Yuwono, General Manager of PT Visi Ragam Trigatra.
“Over time, we expect PiPPER STANDARD to become the market leader for natural products in Indonesia, similar to its market-leading position in Thailand,” Yuwono added.
Peter Wainman, chairman and CEO of Equator Pure Nature, said the partnership represents a significant opportunity for both companies in Indonesia.
“Pipper Standard is the market leader for natural products in Thailand in the laundry care and home care segments, and we are excited to expand further into ASEAN and particularly in Indonesia, a G-20 member with the 16th largest economy in the world,” Wainman said.
“We are excited to be partnering with PT Visi Ragam Trigatra, a subsidiary under the V.R. Group umbrella, in its leading position as a distributor in the family segment in Indonesia. Indonesia has a growing economy and population, currently with a population of about 280 million people, and number of births per year about seven times that of Thailand,” Wainman added.
PiPPER STANDARD products are made using a patented pineapple fermentation process that yields powerful, natural enzymes and biosurfactants. The company has patents issued in markets comprising 65% of the world’s GDP, including Indonesia, China, India, Thailand and other Asian markets, as well as the United States and Europe.
The company won the “IP Champion 2023” award for its outstanding intellectual property, recognizing the company’s invention patents in fermentation technology in August at the 2023 Intellectual Property Expo in Bangkok, Thailand.
PiPPER STANDARD’s natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified cleaning products are a safe and effective alternative to traditional chemical cleaners. They have been extensively tested to show they clean as well as, or better than, chemical cleaners. The brand is a market leader in Southeast Asia and is sold in more than a dozen Asian markets.
Equator Pure Nature is focused on sustainability and the “triple bottom line,” meaning a focus on social and environmental responsibilities, in addition to financial success.
About V.R. Group
The V.R. Group was formed in 2005, and today represents a number of growing companies operating in Indonesia, Hong Kong and Thailand. In Indonesia, the V.R. Group is a leading distributor, and is a main supplier for modern trade channels in Indonesia, including Alfamart and Alfamidi (collectively more than 17,000 branches) and is also a supplier to numerous department stores. Also in Indonesia, the V.R. Group is a supplier to large wholesale customers throughout Indonesia, which further distribute into MT and TT channels.
From its Hong Kong companies, the V.R. Group supplies toys and similar products to numerous countries in Asia and in Europe.
In Thailand, V.R. Group is a main supplier to 7-11, Lotus’s, Se-Ed, and numerous other retailers, and additionally supplies to wholesale customers in Thailand.
The V.R. Group’s food trading and agriculture companies are involved in various food products, including chili, peanut, cinnamon, pepper, cashew, mushroom, bread crumbs, seaweed, various other herbs, and so forth.
About Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd.
Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd. (“EPN”), formed in 2012, and based in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets, and sells natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified household and personal care products (laundry detergent, fabric softener, dishwashing liquid, floor cleaner, bathroom cleaner, multi-purpose cleaner, stain remover, air deodorizer, hand soaps and more) under the brand name Pipper Standard® - all made from its globally patented pineapple fermentation technology. EPN’s products are sold in more than a dozen markets in Asia.
EPN and its affiliated companies (the “Equator Group”) are pioneers in fermentation technology, holding numerous patents issued in the United States, Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand and various other markets in Asia. In aggregate, the Equator Group holds patents issued for markets representing approximately 65% of the world’s GDP.
EPN, its brand Pipper Standard, and its founders have been granted extensive awards related to innovation, sustainability, social responsibility, packaging design, and entrepreneurship.
www.equatorpurenature.com
Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd., the “clean-tech” pioneer of the award-winning PiPPER STANDARD-branded line of natural laundry and home care products, announces its distribution partnership with Indonesia-based PT Visi Ragam Trigatra.
The agreement will see Southeast Asia’s largest market open to PiPPER STANDARD’s full range of natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified products – including laundry detergent, fabric softener, dishwashing liquid, bathroom cleaner, hand soaps and many others – whose cleaning and softening solutions are derived through a unique patented pineapple fermentation process.
PT Visi Ragam Trigatra distributes products through a sales network in Indonesia that includes thousands of individual channels in both traditional “brick-and-mortar” stores and online shops. It launched PiPPER STANDARD products in online channels on Aug. 17.
“We believe there is a significant market for PiPPER STANDARD in Indonesia. We will start first with distribution into online channels and expand later into offline channels,” said Nelson Preecha Yuwono, General Manager of PT Visi Ragam Trigatra.
“Over time, we expect PiPPER STANDARD to become the market leader for natural products in Indonesia, similar to its market-leading position in Thailand,” Yuwono added.
Peter Wainman, chairman and CEO of Equator Pure Nature, said the partnership represents a significant opportunity for both companies in Indonesia.
“Pipper Standard is the market leader for natural products in Thailand in the laundry care and home care segments, and we are excited to expand further into ASEAN and particularly in Indonesia, a G-20 member with the 16th largest economy in the world,” Wainman said.
“We are excited to be partnering with PT Visi Ragam Trigatra, a subsidiary under the V.R. Group umbrella, in its leading position as a distributor in the family segment in Indonesia. Indonesia has a growing economy and population, currently with a population of about 280 million people, and number of births per year about seven times that of Thailand,” Wainman added.
PiPPER STANDARD products are made using a patented pineapple fermentation process that yields powerful, natural enzymes and biosurfactants. The company has patents issued in markets comprising 65% of the world’s GDP, including Indonesia, China, India, Thailand and other Asian markets, as well as the United States and Europe.
The company won the “IP Champion 2023” award for its outstanding intellectual property, recognizing the company’s invention patents in fermentation technology in August at the 2023 Intellectual Property Expo in Bangkok, Thailand.
PiPPER STANDARD’s natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified cleaning products are a safe and effective alternative to traditional chemical cleaners. They have been extensively tested to show they clean as well as, or better than, chemical cleaners. The brand is a market leader in Southeast Asia and is sold in more than a dozen Asian markets.
Equator Pure Nature is focused on sustainability and the “triple bottom line,” meaning a focus on social and environmental responsibilities, in addition to financial success.
About V.R. Group
The V.R. Group was formed in 2005, and today represents a number of growing companies operating in Indonesia, Hong Kong and Thailand. In Indonesia, the V.R. Group is a leading distributor, and is a main supplier for modern trade channels in Indonesia, including Alfamart and Alfamidi (collectively more than 17,000 branches) and is also a supplier to numerous department stores. Also in Indonesia, the V.R. Group is a supplier to large wholesale customers throughout Indonesia, which further distribute into MT and TT channels.
From its Hong Kong companies, the V.R. Group supplies toys and similar products to numerous countries in Asia and in Europe.
In Thailand, V.R. Group is a main supplier to 7-11, Lotus’s, Se-Ed, and numerous other retailers, and additionally supplies to wholesale customers in Thailand.
The V.R. Group’s food trading and agriculture companies are involved in various food products, including chili, peanut, cinnamon, pepper, cashew, mushroom, bread crumbs, seaweed, various other herbs, and so forth.
About Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd.
Equator Pure Nature Co. Ltd. (“EPN”), formed in 2012, and based in Bangkok, Thailand, produces, markets, and sells natural, hypoallergenic, non-irritation certified household and personal care products (laundry detergent, fabric softener, dishwashing liquid, floor cleaner, bathroom cleaner, multi-purpose cleaner, stain remover, air deodorizer, hand soaps and more) under the brand name Pipper Standard® - all made from its globally patented pineapple fermentation technology. EPN’s products are sold in more than a dozen markets in Asia.
EPN and its affiliated companies (the “Equator Group”) are pioneers in fermentation technology, holding numerous patents issued in the United States, Europe, China, India, Indonesia, Thailand and various other markets in Asia. In aggregate, the Equator Group holds patents issued for markets representing approximately 65% of the world’s GDP.
EPN, its brand Pipper Standard, and its founders have been granted extensive awards related to innovation, sustainability, social responsibility, packaging design, and entrepreneurship.
www.equatorpurenature.com
Contact
Equator Pure Nature Co., Ltd.Contact
Tiaw Chantanha
+66 2 719 8897
www.equatorpurenature.com
No. 9/245 UM Tower, 24th Floor,
Ramkhamhaeng Road, Suanluang, Suanluang, Bangkok 10250
Thailand
Tiaw Chantanha
+66 2 719 8897
www.equatorpurenature.com
No. 9/245 UM Tower, 24th Floor,
Ramkhamhaeng Road, Suanluang, Suanluang, Bangkok 10250
Thailand
Categories