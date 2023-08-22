Bergen Community College Partners with Upright Education to Develop the Region’s Technology Workforce
After launching a Cybersecurity bootcamp, Bergen Community College will launch additional bootcamps for high-growth careers in technology.
Paramus, NJ, August 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bergen Community College will build upon its recent launch of a cybersecurity bootcamp for local residents seeking to gain a foothold in the industry by expanding its partnership with Upright Education to offer additional technology-centric programs. The collaboration aims to address the rising demand for technology training in Bergen County and bridge the skills gap for a multitude of open job positions in the region.
Bergen County, known for its diverse population and robust economy, has experienced a significant surge in technology employment. According to a recent LinkedIn’s Jobs report, there are currently 2,000+ job openings within Bergen County for entry-level Software Development, UX/UI Design, Tech Sales, Digital Marketing and Data Analytics roles.
In response, Bergen and Upright will offer comprehensive bootcamp programs within each of these areas. The programs will equip students with practical, hands-on training in high-demand tech skills, empowering them to excel in their careers and contribute to the thriving local tech industry.
Benny Boas, CEO of Upright Education, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Bergen Community College represents a crucial milestone in addressing the urgent demand for tech talent in Bergen County. Through our bootcamp programs in Software Development, UX/UI Design, Tech Sales, Digital Marketing, and Data Analytics, we aim to equip individuals from diverse backgrounds with the skills needed to succeed in these open job roles. By combining our expertise in technology training with the academic resources and community support provided by Bergen Community College, we can effectively bridge the skills gap and create a talent pipeline to support the local economy."
Upright has a proven track record of success, with 92 percent of learners historically transitioning into relevant careers. Upright bootcamp programs provide students with the practical skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the dynamic and ever-evolving tech landscape.
“Bergen Community College has prioritized creating offerings that stimulate the local economy and place students on a pathway for employment,” said President Eric M. Friedman, Ph.D., from Bergen Community College. “As a recognized leader in bootcamp learning programs, Upright Education will provide students with the skills they need to succeed and enter the workforce."
Starting September, 2023, courses will be scheduled monthly and are delivered entirely online by instructors, teaching assistants, and mentors. Instruction hours are designed for the working professional, but full-time options are also available for learners interested in a more accelerated pathway. Learners earn industry recognized badges and will be awarded several throughout their bootcamp experience. Badges are recognized by Upright employer partners and employers across the country. Learners will work with Upright career services to navigate the job search process in order to land roles in their desired technology fields.
For a limited time, prospective students will receive special discounts. To learn more about the bootcamp programs, visit techworkforce.bergen.edu.
Bergen County, known for its diverse population and robust economy, has experienced a significant surge in technology employment. According to a recent LinkedIn’s Jobs report, there are currently 2,000+ job openings within Bergen County for entry-level Software Development, UX/UI Design, Tech Sales, Digital Marketing and Data Analytics roles.
In response, Bergen and Upright will offer comprehensive bootcamp programs within each of these areas. The programs will equip students with practical, hands-on training in high-demand tech skills, empowering them to excel in their careers and contribute to the thriving local tech industry.
Benny Boas, CEO of Upright Education, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating, "Our collaboration with Bergen Community College represents a crucial milestone in addressing the urgent demand for tech talent in Bergen County. Through our bootcamp programs in Software Development, UX/UI Design, Tech Sales, Digital Marketing, and Data Analytics, we aim to equip individuals from diverse backgrounds with the skills needed to succeed in these open job roles. By combining our expertise in technology training with the academic resources and community support provided by Bergen Community College, we can effectively bridge the skills gap and create a talent pipeline to support the local economy."
Upright has a proven track record of success, with 92 percent of learners historically transitioning into relevant careers. Upright bootcamp programs provide students with the practical skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the dynamic and ever-evolving tech landscape.
“Bergen Community College has prioritized creating offerings that stimulate the local economy and place students on a pathway for employment,” said President Eric M. Friedman, Ph.D., from Bergen Community College. “As a recognized leader in bootcamp learning programs, Upright Education will provide students with the skills they need to succeed and enter the workforce."
Starting September, 2023, courses will be scheduled monthly and are delivered entirely online by instructors, teaching assistants, and mentors. Instruction hours are designed for the working professional, but full-time options are also available for learners interested in a more accelerated pathway. Learners earn industry recognized badges and will be awarded several throughout their bootcamp experience. Badges are recognized by Upright employer partners and employers across the country. Learners will work with Upright career services to navigate the job search process in order to land roles in their desired technology fields.
For a limited time, prospective students will receive special discounts. To learn more about the bootcamp programs, visit techworkforce.bergen.edu.
Contact
Upright EducationContact
Judson VanAntwerp
802-242-0561
www.uprighted.com
Judson VanAntwerp
802-242-0561
www.uprighted.com
Categories