Top Clef Publishing Launches New Line of Beginner Music Workbooks to Enhance Note-Reading Skills

Notebusters has released beginner music workbooks designed to enhance sight-reading skills for musicians learning the piano, guitar, and violin. These focused workbooks feature 80 one-minute exercises filled with notes that frequently occur in beginner sheet music. Notebusters was created by a music teacher and accomplished pianist who was frustrated by the lack of note-reading exercises in traditional music theory books.