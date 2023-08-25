Top Clef Publishing Launches New Line of Beginner Music Workbooks to Enhance Note-Reading Skills
Notebusters has released beginner music workbooks designed to enhance sight-reading skills for musicians learning the piano, guitar, and violin. These focused workbooks feature 80 one-minute exercises filled with notes that frequently occur in beginner sheet music. Notebusters was created by a music teacher and accomplished pianist who was frustrated by the lack of note-reading exercises in traditional music theory books.
Marina Del Rey, CA, August 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Top Clef Publishing, known for their sight-reading music workbook “Notebusters,” is delighted to announce the introduction of their new line of beginner music workbooks. Specifically designed for musicians learning the piano, guitar, and violin, these no-nonsense note-reading workbooks are a must-have supplement for anyone picking up a new instrument.
Addressing the Needs of Beginner Musicians:
Top Clef Publishing is known for its commitment to empowering musicians at every level. With the new beginner music workbooks, the company directly addresses the needs of aspiring musicians who are eager to improve their sight-reading skills and aren’t getting enough note-reading practice from traditional music theory books.
Targeted Exercises for Tangible Results on Piano, Guitar, and Violin:
The heart of these workbooks lies in their targeted approach, abundance of exercises, and easy-to-track scoring system that motivates students to continue to practice. Each workbook contains 80 note-reading exercises that align with the most crucial notes commonly encountered in early-stage piano, guitar, and violin sheet music. Notebusters is designed to keep students engaged and interested and allows students (and their teachers) to monitor progress with an easy-to-track scoring system that creates accountability.
Timed Exercises with Random Note Presentation for Effective Learning:
Exercises are designed to be completed in one minute and contain 25 notes to identify, creating a systematic approach that allows learners to master note-reading through incremental practice. Unlike traditional music theory books, notes are presented without patterns to increase difficulty and enhance sight-reading. By the time learners complete these workbooks, they will have confidently recognized and identified 2,000 music notes. Sized at 8.5 x 11 inches, the workbooks mimic standard sheet music.
40% Off Introductory Offer:
To mark the launch of the Beginner Music Workbooks, Top Clef Publishing is extending an exclusive offer to early adopters. The workbooks, normally priced at $12.95, are available on Amazon for a price of just $7.95. This limited-time offer provides a discount of nearly 40% off the cover price.
For more information and to take advantage of this special offer, visit Amazon or the Notebusters website at https://notebusters.net/ to learn more.
Addressing the Needs of Beginner Musicians:
Top Clef Publishing is known for its commitment to empowering musicians at every level. With the new beginner music workbooks, the company directly addresses the needs of aspiring musicians who are eager to improve their sight-reading skills and aren’t getting enough note-reading practice from traditional music theory books.
Targeted Exercises for Tangible Results on Piano, Guitar, and Violin:
The heart of these workbooks lies in their targeted approach, abundance of exercises, and easy-to-track scoring system that motivates students to continue to practice. Each workbook contains 80 note-reading exercises that align with the most crucial notes commonly encountered in early-stage piano, guitar, and violin sheet music. Notebusters is designed to keep students engaged and interested and allows students (and their teachers) to monitor progress with an easy-to-track scoring system that creates accountability.
Timed Exercises with Random Note Presentation for Effective Learning:
Exercises are designed to be completed in one minute and contain 25 notes to identify, creating a systematic approach that allows learners to master note-reading through incremental practice. Unlike traditional music theory books, notes are presented without patterns to increase difficulty and enhance sight-reading. By the time learners complete these workbooks, they will have confidently recognized and identified 2,000 music notes. Sized at 8.5 x 11 inches, the workbooks mimic standard sheet music.
40% Off Introductory Offer:
To mark the launch of the Beginner Music Workbooks, Top Clef Publishing is extending an exclusive offer to early adopters. The workbooks, normally priced at $12.95, are available on Amazon for a price of just $7.95. This limited-time offer provides a discount of nearly 40% off the cover price.
For more information and to take advantage of this special offer, visit Amazon or the Notebusters website at https://notebusters.net/ to learn more.
Contact
Top Clef PublishingContact
Lyra Alexander
(424) 341-2411
https://notebusters.net
Lyra Alexander
(424) 341-2411
https://notebusters.net
Categories