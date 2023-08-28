From Brokenness to Atonement, Faith, Hope, and Love: A Vietnam War Sniper’s Journey and a Psychiatrist’s Bibliotherapy
A unique and compassionate biographical work, by Hani Khouzam. An interesting and complex story of the wonders and pains of the human condition, traveling with its characters across New Hampshire; Washington, DC; Vietnam; Thailand; Egypt; Ireland; England; New Zealand; and California to follow a path of suffering; hopelessness; despair and the redemptive power of forgiveness. Amazing tale filled with wisdom, joy, sadness, hilarity, brokenness, and healing.
New book "From Brokenness to Atonement, Faith, Hope, and Love," by Hani Khouzam, is now available.
A journey of learning and mastering of the French language, excelling in Little League baseball, discovering the art of hunting, and of an uttemost devotion to assigned military missions. A tale of grief, depression, anxiety, intermixed with bitterness, rage, fear, and delayed onset post-traumatic stress disorder with its most devastating aftermath of survivor’s guilt.
Witnessing the emergence of innate talents, the gifts of left-handedness, and astounding suddenness of action in each and every providential and self-inflicted circumstances.
Biographies are woven in the tapestry of the therapeutic alliance of a patient-and-physician relationship.
Can brokenness be restored through faith, hope, love, and forgiveness?
The answers could be revealed by reading this personal journey—a portrait of faith, grace, and the joy that rises from giving and loving.
