Dominic Systems is Raising Funds for the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada by Hosting a Charity Golf Tournament in Chilliwack
Dominic Systems is proud to announce the return of our annual Chilliwack MS Golf Tournament this September 2023. All funds raised go directly towards the MS Society of Canada for research.
Chilliwack, Canada, August 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Chilliwack MS Golf Tournament hosted by Dominic Systems and Manulife Securities will be returning to the Cheam Mountain Golf Course for its fifth year supporting the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. Through the support of golfers and corporate sponsors, this event charity event hopes to raise $15,000 to support the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. The Chilliwack MS Golf Tournament will take place at Cheam Mountain Golf Course in Chilliwack on September 11, 2023, from 10am to 4pm PST.
Ray Murrell, CEO of Dominic Systems, was inspired to organize this golf tournament to provide support for his wife, Patricia Murrell, who has been living with an MS diagnosis for two decades and now relies on a wheelchair to manage her symptoms. Like Patricia, over 100,000 Canadians are currently living with MS, in fact, Canada has one of the highest incidence rates in the world. Events like the Chilliwack MS Golf Tournament play a crucial role in raising funds for research and providing resources to support those affected by MS, including wheelchairs, care, education, and counseling for patients and their families.
Speaking about the event, Ray Murrell shared, "The MS Society not only contributes to the long-term goal of finding a cure for Multiple Sclerosis, but they are also a lifeline for thousands of Canadians living with this devilish disease. Every dollar really helps someone in need!"
Meredith Bongers, Senior Director, Community - Western Canada, MS Canada, expressed gratitude for the support of the Chilliwack Golf community, saying, "We are grateful for the support of the entire Chilliwack Golf community, and together we move one step closer to realizing our vision of a world free of MS. Your fundraising will support MS research, advocacy efforts, and programs and services essential to changing the lives of Canadians affected by MS. "
For more information about this event, please visit the Chilliwack MS Golf Challenge website: https://www.chilliwackmsgolf.com/.
About Dominic Systems:
Dominic Systems is a Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement (CRM) Implementation and Services company specializing in SYSPRO ERP Integration. Learn more at https://www.dominicsystems.com/
About Manulife Securities:
Manulife Securities Incorporated is one of Canada's leading independent investment dealers, offering clients tailored choices to meet their financial goals and advanced investment needs. Find out more at https://www.manulifesecurities.ca/clients.html
Press Contact:
Ray Murrell, CEO of Dominic Systems
Phone: 604-617-3704
Email: rmurrell@dominicsystems.com
