National General Contractor Strengthens Presence with Strategic Expansion to New Hampshire

AmEuro Construction, a leading national general contractor, has opened a new division in Derry, New Hampshire, marking a strategic expansion to broaden their client reach. Founder & CEO, Lee Upshaw, expressed enthusiasm about their venture in the northeast, highlighting the positive interactions they've had with the local community. The new office will cater to both commercial and residential clients, upholding the company’s reputation for quality and client-centered service.