National General Contractor Strengthens Presence with Strategic Expansion to New Hampshire
AmEuro Construction, a leading national general contractor, has opened a new division in Derry, New Hampshire, marking a strategic expansion to broaden their client reach. Founder & CEO, Lee Upshaw, expressed enthusiasm about their venture in the northeast, highlighting the positive interactions they've had with the local community. The new office will cater to both commercial and residential clients, upholding the company’s reputation for quality and client-centered service.
Derry, NH, August 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Today, AmEuro Construction, the respected full-service general contractor that has transformed commercial and residential real estate across the nation, officially announced the opening of its newest division in Derry, New Hampshire. This bold move signifies a strategic expansion designed to increase the company’s national footprint, positioning the company to serve an even broader clientele with its world-class expertise.
Lee Upshaw, the Founder & CEO of AmEuro Construction, remarks, “We are very excited to begin our journey in this beautiful state. The people we have met so far have been so gracious and nice to work with. We feel that with the opening of this division it will help solidify the expansion into the northeast that we have been planning on for the last two years.”
With its new office opening, AmEuro Construction is perfectly poised to cater to both commercial and residential clients in the region, all while maintaining the standards of quality, dependability, and client-focused service that have become synonymous with the company’s brand in Sarasota, Florida.
For more details about AmEuro Construction’s services, or past and current projects, visit www.ameuroconstruction.com or engage with them on social media at @ameuroconstruction.
About AmEuro Construction:
AmEuro Construction, LLC is a reputable general contractor specializing in commercial and high-end residential construction. With over 45 years of experience, its skilled team prioritizes quality, dependability, and client-focused service. The company manages all project phases, maintaining accuracy, reliability, and budget adherence. AmEuro is dedicated to timely results and top-notch customer service. The company offers customized services and an eye for detail that sets it apart. Learn more at https://www.ameuroconstruction.com.
Press Contact:
Ben Nissen
Publicist
benjamin@journeycreativegroup.com
www.ameuroconstruction.com
