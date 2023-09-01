EaseCARE: Breaking Down Mental Health Barriers with Affordable, In-Home Mental Health Support and Tailored Programs

EaseCARE is changing mental health by offering affordable, tailored care at home through telehealth. It connects users with licensed professionals, focusing on individual needs, especially for vulnerable groups. EaseCARE provides online and phone consultations, ensuring inclusivity and privacy. As part of CareGroup, it's shaping the future of mental health support.