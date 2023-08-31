Boom Entertainment Acquires NBC Sports Predictor to Accelerate Its Daily Fantasy Sports Growth
Popular App Will Keep “Predictor” Name and Will Launch Several Enhancements
New York, NY, August 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The fastest growing new daily fantasy sports product will now be added to one of the most popular free-to-play sports prediction apps in the country, Boom Entertainment announced today.
The NY-based sports and gaming company has finalized an agreement with Comcast to acquire NBC Sports Predictor, a gaming app that has welcomed nearly two million Americans who have submitted tens of millions of predictions over the past four years. Boom Entertainment had been NBC Sports’ development and operating partner of the product since its launch.
“NBC Sports Predictor has been a significant part of Boom’s story since its launch,” said Stephen A. Murphy, co-founder and CEO of Boom Entertainment. “This was the first product we built that attracted millions of sports fans, and we are honored to become stewards of the product and introduce new ways to play for sports fans."
”Over the last several years, NBC Sports Predictor had been a key asset for NBC Sports as it utilized the product to increase audience engagement. NBC Sports and Boom Entertainment will continue to look for ways to collaborate in future gaming initiatives."
The product, which will be re-branded Predictor, will continue to offer its popular free contests across multiple sports. Several new game formats will also debut this fall.
“We are launching our first of several interactive game shows on the platform, starting with Coin Flip Live – a free game where viewers can win money just by guessing heads or tails,” said Murphy. “And we’re integrating our award-winning real-money fantasy sports platform, Boom Fantasy, into the product so that fans can play for higher stakes in applicable states."
"NBC Sports Predictor was named ‘Best New Game' by the eGaming Review North America Awards in 2020. Boom Entertainment has been honored with several EGR awards, including Best Fantasy Sports Operator, Best Freeplay Gaming Supplier, and Employer of the Year."
About Boom Entertainment
Boom Entertainment builds and operates best-in-class sports and casino gaming products, including free-to-play apps, real-money fantasy sports products, and real-money online casino and sports betting products for strategic partners. The company also operates the popular, award-winning Boom Fantasy product. Based in New York, Boom Entertainment was founded in 2015 and is comprised of experienced technology and gaming professionals who have previously created top-performing games and built scalable platforms in the social, mobile, and casino gaming industries.
About NBC Sports
NBC Sports connects people to the moments that matter most and serves sports fans 24/7 with premier live events, insightful studio shows, and compelling original programming. As the sports division of NBCUniversal, NBC Sports presents premier content across linear platforms NBC, USA Network, Golf Channel, as well numerous digital sites, including Peacock. NBC Sports possesses an unparalleled collection of media rights agreements, partnering with some of themost prestigious sports properties in the world: the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the NFL, Big Ten Conference, NASCAR, INDYCAR, PGA TOUR, Notre Dame, The R&A, PGA of America, USGA, Churchill Downs, Premier League, MLB, Tour de France, Roland-Garros, and many more. It also consists of NBC Sports Next, a subdivision of NBC Sports and home to all NBCUniversal digital applications in sports and technology within its three groups: Youth & Recreational Sports, Golf, and Betting & Gaming.
Contact
Jennifer Desmond
201-370-1710
www.booment.com
