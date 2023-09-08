Encounter Church Fort Worth Hosts Praise & Worship Conference and 23-Year Gala
Praise & Worship Conference along with a Bishop Oliver & EC Band Gala slated for October 20-21, 2023. The event serves to commemorate the church's 23-year dedication to faith-based community enrichment through music and spiritual teachings. Event Highlights: Bishop Gary Oliver & EC Band Gala & Conference.
23-Year Celebration with Bishop Oliver and EC Band
The event commences on October 20 with Bishop Gary Oliver and the EC Band. The evening's itinerary includes a reception at 6:30 pm and a Praise & Worship Concert at 7:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased for $20 via various methods including the church's website.
Career Highlights of Bishop Gary Oliver
Bishop Oliver, with a spiritual leadership spanning four decades, has contributed significantly to various religious communities. His roles include past engagements with New Birth and TBN’s International Praise the Lord show.
Praise & Worship Conference Details
The following day, October 21, will be dedicated to a Praise & Worship Conference aimed at worship leaders, choir members, and families. With limited seats and a $20 entry fee, early registration is advisable.
Why This Event Matters
Creates an environment for spiritual reflection and learning.
Facilitates in-depth exploration of religious texts.
Engages the community in collective worship.
"Marking 23 years of Encounter Church Fort Worth, this event reflects our ongoing commitment to spiritual and communal upliftment," states Pastor Dr. Noemi X. Oliver.
About Encounter Church Fort Worth
For the last 23 years, Encounter Church has been a staple in the Fort Worth community, focusing on spiritual education and activities that enrich the lives of its members.
For further details, please contact:
Email: info@ecfw.org
Dr. Noemi X. Oliver
817-885-8506
encounterchurchfw.org
Conference & Gala
Friday; Bishop Oliver & EC Band Gala Celebrating 23 Remarkable Years. Date: October 20. Ribbon cutting: 6:00pm . Reception: 6:30pm . Praise & Worship Concert: 7:30pm. Join them for a special evening as Bishop Oliver takes to the piano, supported by the melodies of the EC Band.
Bishop Oliver & EC Band Gala Celebrating 23 Remarkable Years.
Saturday; Praise & Worship Conference Divine Harmony Uniting in Prayer, Praise and the Word
Date: October 21 . Time: 10am-3pm . Venue: Encounter Church. Hosted by: Bishop Gary Oliver. Join them for a spirit-filled conference at Encounter Church. Dive into harmonious worship.
DHC Conference 2023 & Anniversary
