Encounter Church Fort Worth Hosts Praise & Worship Conference and 23-Year Gala

Fort Worth, TX, September 08, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Encounter Church Fort Worth is organizing a Praise & Worship Conference along with a Gala to celebrate its 23 years of community service through faith and music. The event is slated for October 20-21, 2023.23-Year Celebration with Bishop Oliver and EC BandThe event commences on October 20 with Bishop Gary Oliver and the EC Band. The evening's itinerary includes a reception at 6:30 pm and a Praise & Worship Concert at 7:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased for $20 via various methods including the church's website.Career Highlights of Bishop Gary OliverBishop Oliver, with a spiritual leadership spanning four decades, has contributed significantly to various religious communities. His roles include past engagements with New Birth and TBN’s International Praise the Lord show.Praise & Worship Conference DetailsThe following day, October 21, will be dedicated to a Praise & Worship Conference aimed at worship leaders, choir members, and families. With limited seats and a $20 entry fee, early registration is advisable.Why This Event MattersCreates an environment for spiritual reflection and learning.Facilitates in-depth exploration of religious texts.Engages the community in collective worship."Marking 23 years of Encounter Church Fort Worth, this event reflects our ongoing commitment to spiritual and communal upliftment," states Pastor Dr. Noemi X. Oliver.About Encounter Church Fort WorthFor the last 23 years, Encounter Church has been a staple in the Fort Worth community, focusing on spiritual education and activities that enrich the lives of its members.For further details, please contact:Email: info@ecfw.org