One Senior Care Celebrates National PACE Month
Leading Rural PACE Provider Calls on Federal Lawmakers to Expand Increasingly Popular, Innovative Senior Care Program
Erie, PA, September 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- One Senior Care – a leading PACE provider serving rural and Appalachian communities – today recognizes National PACE Month, a time to celebrate the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), an innovative care model that allows seniors and aging Americans with long-term care needs to live independently in their communities for as long as possible.
PACE serves low-income individuals, aged 55 and older, who require a nursing home level of care but want to receive care outside of an institutional setting. Each participant is supported by an interdisciplinary team of medical professionals and support staff. Participants also have access to a wide spectrum of integrated services, including personalized medical care, prescription drug assistance, transportation, social activities, and at-home services including nursing care and light housekeeping.
Caregivers on the front lines can attest to the program’s expanding popularity and success. A recent study of PACE family caregivers found that 97.5% of family caregivers would recommend PACE this model of care to someone in a similar situation.
“Older Americans are demanding to age in place in a home care setting to meet their increasing health and personal care needs. To combat reported trends of higher rates of social isolation and loneliness, the community and home-based PACE program is more important than ever in bolstering seniors’ quality of life, particularly in the rural areas that One Senior Care serves,” said Richard Fish, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of One Senior Care. “It’s essential that federal lawmakers enact reforms like the PACE Part D Choice Act of 2023, which would increase seniors’ access to PACE and improve their care options for aging in place.”
The bipartisan PACE Part D Choice Act of 2023, introduced in the House and Senate by Sens. Tom Carper (D-DE) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) and Reps. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR-03) and Brad Wenstrup (R-OH-02), would expand access to affordable Part D plan options for Medicare-only PACE participants.
“This National PACE Month, we look forward to elevating the importance of this unique senior care program while working alongside federal lawmakers to ensure that all of America’s seniors can live as independently as possible, for as long as possible,” said Fish.
