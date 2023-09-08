Press Releases>Food & Beverage>Beer & Spirits>Basilico>

Discover the Perfect Pair of Flavorful Dishes and Authentic Tequila with a "Cierto Tequila Dinner" at Basilico

In collaboration with Cierto Tequila, Basilico continues to treat the Southwest Las Vegas community with specialty themed dinners.

Las Vegas, NV, September 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- After a successful Wine Dinner with Trinchero Family Estates in August, Basilico continues their journey to educate and entertain through specialty themed dinners that features multiple courses of delectable dishes and a highlighted alcohol. Expand your knowledge of natural tequila, sponsored by Cierto, and indulge in specialty dishes at Basilico's upcoming Cierto Tequila Dinner on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 7 p.m.

For $175 per person, each guest can expect to enjoy a special 4-course meal, each consisting of two dishes, by Executive Chef Francesco Di Caudo that isn't offered on Basilico's a la carte menu, making this Tequila Dinner a special and unique dining experience. Along with the dishes will include different types of Tequila from Cierto and cocktails created by Bar-Kada Hospitality.

Limited space is available for this event and reservations are required. A $50 non-refundable deposit per person is also required in order to secure a reservation. Email and phone number is required to collect the deposit. Reservation inquiries can be made by calling the restaurant at (702) 534-7716. Basilico is open Tuesday - Sunday from 4 - 9 p.m.

Contact
Ava Rose Agency
Tyra Bell-Holland
702-461-4115
www.avaroseagency.com
