Bookminders Honored as a Top Workplace Two Years Running - Further Recognized as the Best in Efficient, Effective Work

For the second year in a row, Bookminders has been designated a Top Workplace by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The organization ranked 2nd out of 61 businesses in the small company category. Bookminders was further honored with a special award recognizing effective and efficient processes, standing out among 100 companies across all divisions. The company's performance also resulted in the award of every culture badge available through this assessment.