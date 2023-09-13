Gary Oppenheimer to Speak at 2023 Native American Nutrition Conference
Newfoundland, NJ, September 13, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gary Oppenheimer, the founder of AmpleHarvest.org, has been invited to speak at the 2023 Native American Nutrition Conference. The conference, which will take place on September 10-12 in Prior Lake, Minnesota, will bring together Indigenous nutrition experts and Tribal representatives to discuss the challenges and needs of Indian Country.
Oppenheimer's speech will introduce an adaptation of the award-winning nationwide hunger and food waste solution to meet the needs of Indian Country. Since 2009, AmpleHarvest.org has enabled 8,000 food pantries in 4,200 communities in all 50 states to receive donations of locally grown and freshly harvested garden produce from America's 62 million gardeners. With guidance and leadership from Tribal Elders and Indigenous food sovereignty experts, this program is now rolling out to Indian Country at no cost to food pantries or gardeners.
Native Americans do more gardening than any other population in the country, and nearby food pantries desperately need the healthiest Indigenous food possible for hungry families. This program solves logistical issues that kept other programs from working in many Tribal communities. Donated food, harvested hours earlier, gets to hungry families later that day, eliminating the need for costly refrigeration at the pantry. As it's been said that the best solutions are local to the problem, food pantries serving reservations benefit. This is a sustained solution that builds community engagement and healthier communities.
Oppenheimer's speech will highlight the backing of Bonnie Plants and Google, two major supporters of the AmpleHarvest.org program. The adaptation of this program to meet the needs of Indian Country is an exciting step forward in the fight against hunger and food waste in the United States.
For more information about the 2023 Native American Nutrition Conference please visit https://nativenutrition.umn.edu/2023-conference. To learn more about AmpleHarvest.org in Indian Country, visit https://ampleharvest.org/inindiancountry/.
