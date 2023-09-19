Upright Education and Bryant University Collaborate on Technology Bootcamps to Empower Career Transitions
Bryant University to offer online technology bootcamp programs designed for adult career-switcher market in Rhode Island and beyond.
Smithfield, RI, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Upright Education, a leading online education platform, and Bryant University partner to deliver comprehensive online non-credit technology bootcamps tailored for adult career changers, offered through Bryant’s Executive Education and Career Accelerator.
With bootcamps available in four areas - software development and engineering, tech sales, data analytics, and UX/UI design – and a time commitment that ranges from eight to 24 weeks, these programs offer a dynamic solution to time-crunched individuals who want to upskill and transition into thriving tech careers. The instructor led bootcamps immerse learners in real-world projects and practical experiences, growing the skills they need to successfully enter the growing technology workforce.
Benny Boas, CEO of Upright Education, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Bryant University to offer these transformative online technology bootcamps. As technology continues to shape industries across the globe, there is a pressing need for individuals to acquire new skills that align with these changes. Our bootcamps are carefully crafted to provide a seamless transition for adults looking to embark on a new career journey. By combining Bryant University's academic excellence with Upright Education's innovative approach to online learning, we are paving the way for a new generation of tech professionals."
“Bryant is excited to partner with Upright Education,” says Alex Cole, Ed.D, Executive Director of Graduate and Professional Education at Bryant University. “As the workforce evolves, Bryant continues to be on the forefront of education for the 21st century, offering courses and pathways that adapt to the needs of our students. This new partnership further elevates our dedication to life-long learners who want to continue to upskill their knowledge and grow their careers and income potential.”
According to Rhode Island Commerce the state’s tech industry concentration is 18% higher than the national average, making it an ideal hub for individuals seeking to pivot to tech careers. The partnership between Upright Education and Bryant University caters to job growth in the region, preparing learners for the diverse roles available within the technology sector.
Individuals interested in making a career transition through these online technology bootcamps can visit Bootcamp.Bryant.Edu to learn more about the available programs and take advantage of a special discount offered through December 3. This is an opportunity exclusively through Bryant University for aspiring tech professionals to invest in their future.
Bryant University
For 160 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. The university delivers a uniquely integrated academic and student life experience with nationally recognized academic programs at the intersection of business, liberal arts, and health and behavioral sciences.
Located on a 428-acre contemporary campus in Smithfield, R.I., Bryant enrolls approximately 3,800 undergraduate and graduate students from 38 states and 49 countries. Bryant is recognized as a top 1% national leader in student education outcomes and ROI and regularly receives high rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Money, Bloomberg Businessweek, Wall Street Journal, College Factual and Barron’s. Bryant.edu
