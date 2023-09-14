MeBeBot, Inc. Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
MeBeBot, a women-owned SaaS platform boosting workplace productivity for mid-size enterprises, proudly achieves national Women's Business Enterprise certification through WBENC, emphasizing innovation and diversity. WBENC's Gold Standard certification process confirms at least 51% ownership, operation, and control by women, showcasing corporate commitment to supplier diversity.
Austin, TX, September 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MeBeBot, Inc., a SaaS-based digital employee experience (DEX) platform that elevates workplace productivity for mid-size enterprise companies, proudly announces its national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by Women’s Business Council – Southwest, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).
Founder and CEO of MeBeBot, Beth White, says, “In the world of work technology, we're proud to stand out as a women-owned, women-led company. WBENC certification strengthens our position as a leader in innovation and inclusion, emphasizing the value of diverse perspectives."
The WBENC standard of certification is considered the Gold Standard and is accepted by more than 1,000 corporations. Obtaining this certification is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and its financial controls. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.
To learn more about MeBeBot, Inc., please visit www.mebebot.com.
About MeBeBot, Inc.:
MeBeBot is a forward-thinking software-as-a-service provider of digital employee experience (DEX) solutions, dedicated to enhancing workplace productivity for remote and hybrid teams. Seamlessly integrating with Microsoft Teams, Slack, and web portals, MeBeBot’s AI Intelligent Assistant offers immediate access to accurate responses to common queries, boasting an impressive accuracy rate exceeding 93%. Its DEX platform also includes real-time dashboards, push messaging, and custom pulse surveys, empowering employees to provide swift feedback on critical matters. Acknowledged as a "Top HR Chatbot for 2023 by Select Software Reviews" and recognized as a "2022 Brilliant Bot by Slack App Directory,” MeBeBot is utilized by over 24,000 users spanning 50+ countries. Becoming a productivity asset to numerous remote and hybrid workplaces, including IGT, e2open, Epicor, Care.com, and HireVue. For more information and to stay updated on our latest developments, please visit our website at mebebot.com and connect with us on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/mebebot/), X / Twitter (https://twitter.com/HRTalkBot), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mebebot.chatbots/)
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses-owned and operated by women, with more than 17,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 350 Corporate Members. More than 1,000 corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands as well as many states, cities, and other entities accept WBENC Certification. For more information, visit https://www.wbenc.org.
