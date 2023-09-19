AirData UAV Partners with Sony Electronics to Provide Fleet Management for Airpeak S1 Drone
El Dorado Hills, CA, September 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AirData Empowers Airpeak S1 Pilots: Automating Flight Data Management for Enhanced Safety, Efficiency, and Compliance
AirData UAV today announced a partnership with Sony Electronics Inc. to provide automated and comprehensive fleet data management for the Sony’s Airpeak S1 Drone. AirData is a global leader in drone data analytics and UAV fleet management. The collaboration will enable Airpeak users to easily and efficiently handle various aspects of fleet management such as equipment data, mission planning, and meeting compliance requirements for their advanced new aircraft, including maintenance tracking.
“We’re very excited to see the combination of the Airpeak’s cutting-edge capabilities and AirData’s industry-leading data management,” said AirData CEO Eran Steiner. “Sony has done an incredible job creating an aircraft that has excellent camera, flight performance, and range capabilities. Pilots of this aircraft will especially benefit from the data analytics, mission planning, compliance reporting, and flight safety features of AirData.”
The Airpeak S1, the first in the Airpeak line, is the world's smallest drone compatible and capable of carrying Sony’s line of full-frame Alpha mirrorless cameras and interchangeable-lenses. The aircraft is equipped with a proprietary motor, propeller, control system and sensing technology that allows for stable, smooth high-speed flights even in windy conditions. Recent updates have expanded the aircraft’s capabilities for industrial applications in energy, communications, and other sectors. The aircraft can now be upgraded with an RTK Kit, a new advanced and lightweight gimbal, and an enhanced battery for even longer flight time.
“AirData is a great partner for us in the professional drone sector,” said Kento Sayama, Sony’s Deputy Vice President of Imaging Solutions. “The Airpeak S1 is a drone that is aimed at demanding professionals in a wide range of industries. We believe that AirData has an excellent platform to allow these professionals to manage their fleet operations and truly get the most value from the aircraft’s data.”
AirData UAV is a leading platform for drone flight data analysis across multiple industrial sectors. This experience is leveraged to the fullest to provide Airpeak users with intuitive, unified fleet management. Users can sync their Airpeak drones to AirData with a simple button click and begin automatically recording their flight data. AirData also provides pilot management, maintenance tracking, and the creation of detailed operational reports. Industry users will also benefit from sophisticated mission planning capabilities, and AirData’s proven low-latency Live Streaming solution.
AirData UAV
AirData is the largest online drone fleet data management and real-time flight streaming platform, serving over 300,000 users with over 34 million flights uploaded to date, processing an average of 25,000 flights a day, with high-resolution data stored per each flight. It is used by large fleet operators around the world as a comprehensive flight safety data analysis and crash prevention platform, with advanced maintenance, mission planning, pilot tracking, and easy-to-use live streaming. Learn more at: https://airdata.com/.
Sony Electronics Inc.
Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit https://pro.sony/ue_US/press for more information.
