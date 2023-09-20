Press Glass Selected New Atlantic, Dewberry, and Little as the Design-Build Team
Press Glass selected New Atlantic, Dewberry, and Little as the Design-Build Team and will expand their facility at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Ridgeway, VA
Winston-Salem, NC, September 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Winston-Salem, NC, September 20, 2023: Governor Glenn Youngkin attended a ceremony to announce the $155.2 million expansion, which will be the largest capital investment in Henry County's history and will create 335 new job opportunities in the region. Maciej Migalski, President, Press Glass Inc. said, “After the expansion, the Ridgeway plant will be one of the largest and most automated facilities processing architectural glass in the USA. At the same time, we will create new, valuable job opportunities. We express our gratitude to the local leadership for their invaluable support.”
Press Glass Inc. is a Poland-based firm that specializes in glass fabrication for the commercial construction industry. The planned expansion will encompass a sprawling one-story, 360,000-square-foot addition, as well as a 40,000-square-foot office building, which will be the North American Headquarters for Press Glass Inc.
About New Atlantic
New Atlantic began in 2002 as a close-knit group of experienced managers on a mission to complete construction projects the right way. They have steadily built a reputation among clients, designers, and subcontractors for integrity and efficiency, for following through on every job, and for creating a culture where family and community are highly valued.
They have grown into a collaborative team of dedicated experts across all phases of construction. As an employee-owned company, its people are invested in seeing their partners succeed on every project. Together they continually refine the construction process, finding greater efficiency and enhancing quality from start to finish.
More importantly, they do it all while staying true to who they are and their commitment to exceeding client expectations regardless of the size and complexity of the project.
Learn more about New Atlantic at www.new-atlantic.net/.
About Dewberry
Dewberry is a multi-disciplined firm with a proven history of providing professional services to public- and private-market clients. Recognized for combining unsurpassed commitment to client service with deep subject matter expertise, Dewberry is dedicated to solving clients’ most complex challenges and transforming their communities. Established in 1956, Dewberry is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, with more than 60 locations and over 2,500 professionals nationwide.
Learn more about Dewberry at www.dewberry.com/.
About Little
Little is a national design firm recognized for crafting exceptional solutions that elevate client performance in the workplace, community, healthcare, and retail industries. With over 400 professionals across the U.S., the firm combines expertise in traditional architectural services (architecture, engineering, interior architecture) with proficiency in additional collaborative specialties (planning, sustainability, site design, brand experience, digital visualization, and smart building technologies).
Learn more about Little at www.littleonline.com/.
Contact
Mark Caudill
336-759-7440
www.new-atlantic.net
