Bcast Bounce Social Video Sharing Platform Live on iOS App Store
The Bcast Bounce Social Video Sharing Application is now available on the iOS App Store.
Annapolis, MD, September 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bcast.com LLC has launched the Bcast Bounce social video sharing application on the iOS App Store. Bcast is also available on the web at www.bcast.com.
Bcast is a short form social video sharing platform enabling users to create, store, post and socialize 60 second or less videos and/or live stream.
Bcast has a unique feature we call a “Bounce.” Using SMS text, email or “in-app” notification, a user can quickly initiate a request to friends, family or colleagues, inviting them on a subject to create and return (bounce back) a video. The SMS directs them to click a link which instantly enables their device to easily create a video that is returned or “bounced back” to the requester and stored in their Bcast account. The video creator controls the process and can use multiple takes to get the video just right before returning. If the video is engaging enough, with one click SMS approval by the creator, the video can be added to the Bcast social video Wall and shared with other social media sites.
Bcast.com is part of the Real World Interactive Media Group, LLC.
Contact
Mike Hodge
301-980-3688
