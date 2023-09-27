Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Kitchener - Sunrise
Kitchener, Canada, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers wishes to congratulate Pratap Raju Pericherla, owner of Best Brains Kitchener – Sunrise on their upcoming Grand Opening on Friday, September 29th to Sunday, October 1 from 10:00am to 6:00pm. This will be the second location to open in the Kitchener area this year, after Best Brains Kitchener – Fairway, which started operations in March 2023. Best Brains Kitchener – Sunrise continues to expand the brand’s presence outside of the main greater Toronto area.
Best Brains has a large presence in west Toronto, with the brand being a popular choice for after school education in Brampton and Mississauga. Pratap wants to help build up the brand’s presence in Kitchener, which is slated to have multiple locations opening in 2024. He explains, “Academics is what made me what I am today. If a person studies well, everything changes for him or her, their family and their children and their parents - 3 generations get impacted. It happened to me, and I want everybody to benefit from it. I want to do everything I can from my end.” Best Brains distinguishes itself as a brand by employing provincial certified teachers to work with students in small, one-on-one teaching sessions. “Many traditional schools have large class sizes,” Pratap agrees, “Making it difficult for teachers to provide individualized attention to students. I believe that personalized learning is crucial for each child's success.”
The 1,500 facility is located conveniently near the Sunrise Shopping Centre in the Laurentian neighborhood of Kitchener. It will provide instruction in Math and English, along with Coding and Abacus with a qualified staff selected by Pratap for their experience and effectiveness in teaching children. Classes will be available in-person at the center on Monday and Wednesday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs to study weekly. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” says Franchise Development Specialist Elanor Smith. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Kitchener – Sunrise can improve the academic performance of your child, call (548) 255-1550 or email kitchenersunrise@bestbrains.com, or visit their Grand Opening on Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1 from 10:00am to 6:00pm.
