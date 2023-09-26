Principled Technologies Tests Show That Dell PowerEdge R760 Servers with Broadcom NICs Can Save Orgs Money, do More Work, and Use Less Energy Than Older Servers
Principled Technologies compared a Dell PowerEdge R760, a Dell PowerEdge R750, and a Dell PowerEdge R740 server and found that the 16th Generation PowerEdge R760 server processed more operations per second (Ops/s), more Ops/s per dollar, and used less energy than the 14th Generation and 15th Generation PowerEdge servers
Durham, NC, September 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Many organizations are under pressure to reduce costs, lower their carbon footprint, and meet the growing demands of data proliferation. Principled Technologies (PT) tested three generations of Dell PowerEdge servers and found that the 16th Generation PowerEdge R760 with Broadcom NIC can help organizations do all three.
According to the report, “testing showed that by choosing the 16th Generation Dell PowerEdge R760 featuring a Broadcom BCM57508-P2100G NIC, organizations can save more money, do more work, and use less energy.” In tests, the PowerEdge R760 offered up to 166.1 percent higher Ops/s per US dollar and a performance per watt ratio that was up to 24.2 percent better than that of the 14th Generation PowerEdge R740 server. The PowerEdge R760 also processed 30.6 percent more Ops/s than the PowerEdge R750, and at a cost that was only 3.9 percent higher.
To learn more, read the report https://facts.pt/2SXLepY and the infographic https://facts.pt/7fiYALa.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
