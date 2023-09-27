Rescued Puppies Adopted During 2023 FanX Convention
Local animal rescue group Paws for Life Utah featured "puppy lounge" in VIP celebrity green room during FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention.
Salt Lake City, UT, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention celebrated its 10th anniversary Sept. 21–23 at the Salt Palace Convention Center. Thousands of fans lined up to see their favorite celebrities, vendors, artists, cosplayers and more during the event. Behind the scenes, VIP guests had the opportunity to relax in a “puppy lounge” with a litter of mixed-breed puppies from Paws for Life Utah, an animal rescue group based in Heber City, Utah. Two puppies were adopted during the event.
Stacey Dash, best known for the 1995 film “Clueless” and its spinoff television sitcom series, adopted a puppy she named Mr. Black. Dash cuddled the puppy while it napped on her lap in the VIP green room Thursday afternoon. By Saturday, Dash officially completed the adoption process.
“I fell in love, and I want to give him a good home,” said Dash. “I found my new life partner. Meet Mr. Black.”
Zack Beck, a personal appearance agent, adopted a puppy for his family. Beck said he has a 4-year-old son, Lucas, who has been asking for a dog for the past few weeks. Lucas plans to name the puppy Muffin after a “Bluey” animated television series character.
“He’s very, very excited,” said Beck about his son. “He started cleaning the house to get ready. We want to make sure the dog gets a good home.”
Paws for Life Utah pulled the mother dog from an animal shelter before she gave birth to 10 puppies. The mother and her litter have been cared for in a foster volunteer’s home for over two months. Seven puppies from this litter were featured during the FanX event.
“We rotated the puppies each day and made sure they were all taken care of,” said Kris Brunisholz, Paws for Life Utah director of operations.
Paws for Life Utah is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping homeless dogs, cats and other at-risk animals from municipal shelters find forever homes.
“The FanX Salt Lake Comic Conventions have become known for having puppies in the green room,” said Stephanie Farr, FanX green room hospitality manager. “This was our 10th anniversary, and we had our largest show ever with over 100 celebrities. They were so excited to see the adorable puppies. We love helping support local animal rescue groups every year.”
The remaining puppies from this litter and other rescued animals are available for adoption. Visit Paws for Life Utah at PFLU.org to adopt, foster, volunteer or make a donation.
Stacey Dash, best known for the 1995 film “Clueless” and its spinoff television sitcom series, adopted a puppy she named Mr. Black. Dash cuddled the puppy while it napped on her lap in the VIP green room Thursday afternoon. By Saturday, Dash officially completed the adoption process.
“I fell in love, and I want to give him a good home,” said Dash. “I found my new life partner. Meet Mr. Black.”
Zack Beck, a personal appearance agent, adopted a puppy for his family. Beck said he has a 4-year-old son, Lucas, who has been asking for a dog for the past few weeks. Lucas plans to name the puppy Muffin after a “Bluey” animated television series character.
“He’s very, very excited,” said Beck about his son. “He started cleaning the house to get ready. We want to make sure the dog gets a good home.”
Paws for Life Utah pulled the mother dog from an animal shelter before she gave birth to 10 puppies. The mother and her litter have been cared for in a foster volunteer’s home for over two months. Seven puppies from this litter were featured during the FanX event.
“We rotated the puppies each day and made sure they were all taken care of,” said Kris Brunisholz, Paws for Life Utah director of operations.
Paws for Life Utah is a 501(c)(3) volunteer-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping homeless dogs, cats and other at-risk animals from municipal shelters find forever homes.
“The FanX Salt Lake Comic Conventions have become known for having puppies in the green room,” said Stephanie Farr, FanX green room hospitality manager. “This was our 10th anniversary, and we had our largest show ever with over 100 celebrities. They were so excited to see the adorable puppies. We love helping support local animal rescue groups every year.”
The remaining puppies from this litter and other rescued animals are available for adoption. Visit Paws for Life Utah at PFLU.org to adopt, foster, volunteer or make a donation.
Contact
Deann S. CarverContact
385-422-1922
385-422-1922
Categories