Caviar Bar Transforms Into Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant: A New Era of Fine Dining in Las Vegas
Formerly known as Caviar Bar by Shaun Hergatt, located in Resorts World Las Vegas, Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant celebrates their long-awaited rebrand that provides guests a global luxurious dining experience.
Las Vegas, NV, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Caviar Bar, the celebrated fine dining establishment nestled within Resorts World Las Vegas, is preparing to embark on an exciting journey of transformation. Renowned Australian chef Shaun Hergatt, the creative culinary genius behind this exquisite dining destination, alongside business operators Suzanne and Karina Slinin, are gearing up to launch Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, destined to become his flagship venture in Las Vegas this Fall 2023.
Caviar Bar, a name synonymous with opulence and indulgence, has been a beacon of exceptional cuisine and social dining experiences on the vibrant Las Vegas Strip. For locals and visitors alike, it has consistently delivered world-class delicacies in an elegant setting that redefines the art of fine dining. The restaurant's commitment to elevating the everyday into a special occasion has made it an iconic destination for those seeking the finest caviar and seafood offerings.
Shaun Hergatt, the culinary virtuoso behind the scenes, has an impressive journey through the world of gastronomy. A Manhattan-based, classically trained creative modernist, Hergatt's career has been a symphony of accolades and culinary innovation. With a career spanning the globe, from Cairns to Sydney, New York to Miami, and beyond, Hergatt has left an indelible mark on the culinary landscape.
"Our rebranding is more than just a name change," said Chef Shaun Hergatt. "It's about evolving and improving our offerings to create lifetime memories for our guests."
His pursuit of culinary excellence began at the tender age of 17, as he embarked on a four-year apprenticeship in classical French cuisine at Crystal Twig, a fine dining restaurant in Cairns. Hergatt's remarkable talent soon propelled him to the position of chef de cuisine at The Dining Room at The Ritz-Carlton, Sydney, where he garnered critical acclaim and was crowned "Best Young Chef." His journey continued in New York City, where he led the restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton in Central Park to three stars from the New York Times and a James Beard nomination for "Best New Restaurant."
In Miami, Hergatt took the helm as executive chef at The Setai, a three-star restaurant celebrated as "Best New Restaurant" by Esquire. His culinary prowess earned global recognition, with the restaurant ranking second on Conde Nast Traveler's prestigious "Gold List" in 2008 and 2009.
Returning to New York in 2009, Hergatt embarked on an extraordinary journey with the opening of his eponymous restaurant, SHO Shaun Hergatt. The restaurant earned two Michelin stars and a remarkable 29 out of 30 Zagat rating. It was hailed as "Best New Restaurant" by Esquire and New York Magazine. Hergatt's geographically inspired dishes and his title as "Best New Chef" by New York Magazine solidified his place among the culinary elite.
Juni, his Michelin-starred fine dining concept, followed in 2013, further cementing Hergatt's reputation for culinary excellence.
In 2016, Hergatt took on a unique challenge by overseeing the culinary program at 432 Park Avenue, one of New York City's iconic residential skyscrapers.
In October 2020, Hergatt ventured westward to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he opened Caviar Bar inside Resorts World Las Vegas. This New American seafood haven, with a focus on world-class caviar, has been a beacon of luxury dining in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. The restaurant's menu has delighted patrons with fresh seafood, shareable bites, delectable entrees, and rich desserts.
Now, as we look ahead to the future, Shaun Hergatt's culinary journey takes an exciting turn. Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant will soon emerge as the chef's flagship venture in Las Vegas. This transformation from Caviar Bar to Aqua marks the next chapter in Hergatt's culinary odyssey. Aqua will continue to offer the same commitment to excellence, world-class caviar, and seafood delicacies that patrons have come to cherish, all under the guidance of a culinary visionary.
As Caviar Bar transitions to Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, guests can anticipate an even more immersive and luxurious dining experience. Shaun Hergatt's signature precision and creativity will infuse every dish, ensuring that every day remains a special occasion in the heart of Las Vegas.
Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, is not just a dining destination; it's a culinary journey where memories are created, and palates are delighted. Aqua invites you to join in on this exciting adventure as they look forward to the grand rebranding and the continued legacy of exceptional dining that awaits.
For more information, to view the menu, to book a reservation and more, please visit www.aqualv.com.
Follow Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
About Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant
(Formerly Known as Caviar Bar by Shaun Hergat)
At the heart of Caviar Bar's transformation into Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant is the illustrious career and culinary artistry of Chef Shaun Hergatt. His Michelin-starred restaurants, including SHO Shaun Hergatt and Juni, have earned critical acclaim, while his ventures like Vestry in SoHo garnered further accolades with Michelin stars in 2021 and 2022. His latest venture, Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, represents a new chapter in his culinary journey. It embodies a dedication to redefining the essence of fine dining, offering guests an expanded menu that celebrates the treasures of land and sea. In partnership, Aqua is also owned by the Slinin sisters, Suzanne and Karina, who enjoyed Chef Shaun’s culinary creations. The two bring their business expertise for a welcoming yet fine dining experience to any and all visitors to indulge in Chef Shaun's first West Coast restaurant and all it has to offer. From world-class caviar to Atlantic Salmon, Alaskan Black Cod, and an array of delectable seafood, the menu at Aqua is set to captivate discerning palates.
Starting October 3, 2023, Aqua will be open daily, Sunday - Thursday from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m with an all-day Happy Hour available at the bar. To learn more, follow Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
About Resorts World Las Vegas
Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton’s premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort’s full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton’s lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton’s network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting’s internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry’s top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
Caviar Bar, a name synonymous with opulence and indulgence, has been a beacon of exceptional cuisine and social dining experiences on the vibrant Las Vegas Strip. For locals and visitors alike, it has consistently delivered world-class delicacies in an elegant setting that redefines the art of fine dining. The restaurant's commitment to elevating the everyday into a special occasion has made it an iconic destination for those seeking the finest caviar and seafood offerings.
Shaun Hergatt, the culinary virtuoso behind the scenes, has an impressive journey through the world of gastronomy. A Manhattan-based, classically trained creative modernist, Hergatt's career has been a symphony of accolades and culinary innovation. With a career spanning the globe, from Cairns to Sydney, New York to Miami, and beyond, Hergatt has left an indelible mark on the culinary landscape.
"Our rebranding is more than just a name change," said Chef Shaun Hergatt. "It's about evolving and improving our offerings to create lifetime memories for our guests."
His pursuit of culinary excellence began at the tender age of 17, as he embarked on a four-year apprenticeship in classical French cuisine at Crystal Twig, a fine dining restaurant in Cairns. Hergatt's remarkable talent soon propelled him to the position of chef de cuisine at The Dining Room at The Ritz-Carlton, Sydney, where he garnered critical acclaim and was crowned "Best Young Chef." His journey continued in New York City, where he led the restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton in Central Park to three stars from the New York Times and a James Beard nomination for "Best New Restaurant."
In Miami, Hergatt took the helm as executive chef at The Setai, a three-star restaurant celebrated as "Best New Restaurant" by Esquire. His culinary prowess earned global recognition, with the restaurant ranking second on Conde Nast Traveler's prestigious "Gold List" in 2008 and 2009.
Returning to New York in 2009, Hergatt embarked on an extraordinary journey with the opening of his eponymous restaurant, SHO Shaun Hergatt. The restaurant earned two Michelin stars and a remarkable 29 out of 30 Zagat rating. It was hailed as "Best New Restaurant" by Esquire and New York Magazine. Hergatt's geographically inspired dishes and his title as "Best New Chef" by New York Magazine solidified his place among the culinary elite.
Juni, his Michelin-starred fine dining concept, followed in 2013, further cementing Hergatt's reputation for culinary excellence.
In 2016, Hergatt took on a unique challenge by overseeing the culinary program at 432 Park Avenue, one of New York City's iconic residential skyscrapers.
In October 2020, Hergatt ventured westward to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he opened Caviar Bar inside Resorts World Las Vegas. This New American seafood haven, with a focus on world-class caviar, has been a beacon of luxury dining in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. The restaurant's menu has delighted patrons with fresh seafood, shareable bites, delectable entrees, and rich desserts.
Now, as we look ahead to the future, Shaun Hergatt's culinary journey takes an exciting turn. Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant will soon emerge as the chef's flagship venture in Las Vegas. This transformation from Caviar Bar to Aqua marks the next chapter in Hergatt's culinary odyssey. Aqua will continue to offer the same commitment to excellence, world-class caviar, and seafood delicacies that patrons have come to cherish, all under the guidance of a culinary visionary.
As Caviar Bar transitions to Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, guests can anticipate an even more immersive and luxurious dining experience. Shaun Hergatt's signature precision and creativity will infuse every dish, ensuring that every day remains a special occasion in the heart of Las Vegas.
Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, is not just a dining destination; it's a culinary journey where memories are created, and palates are delighted. Aqua invites you to join in on this exciting adventure as they look forward to the grand rebranding and the continued legacy of exceptional dining that awaits.
For more information, to view the menu, to book a reservation and more, please visit www.aqualv.com.
Follow Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
About Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant
(Formerly Known as Caviar Bar by Shaun Hergat)
At the heart of Caviar Bar's transformation into Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant is the illustrious career and culinary artistry of Chef Shaun Hergatt. His Michelin-starred restaurants, including SHO Shaun Hergatt and Juni, have earned critical acclaim, while his ventures like Vestry in SoHo garnered further accolades with Michelin stars in 2021 and 2022. His latest venture, Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant, represents a new chapter in his culinary journey. It embodies a dedication to redefining the essence of fine dining, offering guests an expanded menu that celebrates the treasures of land and sea. In partnership, Aqua is also owned by the Slinin sisters, Suzanne and Karina, who enjoyed Chef Shaun’s culinary creations. The two bring their business expertise for a welcoming yet fine dining experience to any and all visitors to indulge in Chef Shaun's first West Coast restaurant and all it has to offer. From world-class caviar to Atlantic Salmon, Alaskan Black Cod, and an array of delectable seafood, the menu at Aqua is set to captivate discerning palates.
Starting October 3, 2023, Aqua will be open daily, Sunday - Thursday from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday from 4 p.m. - 10 p.m with an all-day Happy Hour available at the bar. To learn more, follow Aqua Seafood & Caviar Restaurant on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
About Resorts World Las Vegas
Since opening in 2021, Resorts World Las Vegas has become the premier destination on the Las Vegas Strip. Developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission, the $4.3 billion resort is dedicated to providing guests with a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, complete with exceptional service, exquisite design and unparalleled amenities. In a partnership with Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton’s premium brands into its resort campus. With over 3,500 guest rooms and suites, featuring modern design and luxurious touches, the property consists of Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World, the resort’s full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World, Hilton’s lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton’s network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting’s internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. The fully integrated resort boasts a wide range of world-class amenities and services including a 117,000 square foot state-of-the-art fully cashless casino floor, a 5,000 capacity theatre featuring the industry’s top headlining talent, distinct day and nightlife venues, a curated retail collection featuring designer and boutique shops, a stunning 27,000-square-foot spa and wellness center, over 50 food and beverage offerings from across the globe and more. Resorts World Las Vegas has ushered in a new world for luxury resorts, and invites guests to indulge with friends. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide while all three hotel brands are LEED Gold Certified. For more information, please visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
Contact
Ava Rose AgencyContact
Tyra Bell-Holland
702-461-4115
www.avaroseagency.com
Tyra Bell-Holland
702-461-4115
www.avaroseagency.com
Categories