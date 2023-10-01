Maryland's First Black Film Festival Launched
KA ZARR Entertainment, an award-winning film production company, announced today the launch of the Maryland Black Film Festival (MBFF), the first film festival in Maryland dedicated exclusively to showcasing films that highlight the Black experience. The festival will be held March 4, 2024 in Greenbelt, MD.
Brandywine, MD, October 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The MBFF is the vision of KA ZARR Entertainment CEO and award-winning indie filmmaker KA ZARR COLEMAN. KA ZARR created the festival to provide a platform for Maryland’s talented Black filmmakers, directors, producers, actors, and crews to showcase their work. The MBFF will feature narrative films, documentaries, shorts, web series, and music videos from filmmakers across Maryland.
“There is so much amazing talent in Maryland, but not enough opportunities for Black filmmakers to showcase their work,” without seemingly bias political agendas, said KA ZARR. “The MBFF is going to change that. This festival will be a celebration of Black art, Black stories, and Black talent. It’s going to be an exciting annual event that brings the community together to experience the power of film and visual storytelling.
The MBFF will kick off with an opening night gala, followed by 2 days of film screenings, Q&A’s, and a networking event. Awards will be presented for Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary, Best Director, and other categories.
“Maryland has a long history of filmmaking, but filmmakers of color have faced disproportionate challenges in finding funding and distribution for their projects,” said KA ZARR Coleman, CEO. “The MBFF will shine a light on these filmmakers and giving them a platform to share their creative vision. This festival is an important step toward building a more inclusive film community in Maryland.
The MBFF is currently accepting film submissions. Filmmakers can submit their films for consideration via https://filmfreeway.com/MBFF2024 through January 6, 2024. Tickets for the MBFF will go on sale October 15, 2023.
About KA ZARR Entertainment CEO & Founder:
KA Zarr Coleman is a 16-year, 22-time multi-award-winning international Indie filmmaker, cinematographer, Author, TV show host, and Custom Italian Shoe Designer. KA Zarr is motivational speaker in the film entertainment industry teaching Masterclasses. He has acquired well 144 combined professional Actors, Producers, directors, and production crew credits on the Internet Movie Database (IMDB). KA Zarr founded KA Zarr Productions which later became KA Zarr Entertainments, LLC, a full-service film and media production company based out of the Prince Georges County area.
