Max Planck Florida Researcher Receives Prestigious NIH New Innovator Award

Research into the neural mechanisms underlying addiction and eating disorders has earned Max Planck Florida Institute for Neuroscience researcher Dr. Sarah Stern an NIH Director’s New Innovator Award. This award will provide Dr. Stern and MPFI with $2.85 million in research funding support over five years, and is part of the NIH’s High-Risk-High Reward Research Program of the NIH Common Fund.