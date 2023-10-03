Jazz Pianist Goes Viral Teaching Iconic Hit
Washington, DC, October 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pianist Quentin Walston has gone viral on Instagram breaking down the jazz classic "Take Five." The video, nearly at four and half million views, shows Walston at the piano, playing and explaining his thoughts on the iconic 1959 tune. Using his knowledge of jazz and own skill as a pianist, Quentin Walston has released his own version of “Take Five” that displays his own interpretation of the Dave Brubeck hit. His version is available worldwide on all streaming platforms.
Walston has stated, "I truly feel that when people understand jazz, the structure or the backstory, they appreciate it so much more.” Quentin Walston is a performing and teaching artist recognized by the Maryland State Arts Council and Virginia Commission for the Arts. His love of teaching comes through in his many Instagram videos and on the stage. He shares his passion for the genre that is rich magnificent figures from the past and today. Having been featured by NPR’s “House Concert Series” during COVID lockdowns, Quentin has always sought to encourage and bring joy to listeners through his music.
Quentin Walston’s “Take Five” can be heard world-wide and balances a celebration of the music’s rich heritage while pointing forward. Walston can be heard live in numerous settings, from jazz clubs to performing arts centers. Follow his show schedule at QuentinWalston.com and find him on social media at @QuentinWalston
