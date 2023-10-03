Auto Glass Pay Per Call: the Billion-Dollar Vision of Rob Houglum

Rob Houglum's journey from marketing enthusiast to the founder of a billion-dollar revenue-generating company is a testament to his entrepreneurial vision, dedication and strategic acumen. Through Lead Link Media, he has redefined advertising in the auto glass industry, spearheading a performance-based approach that delivers tangible and measurable results. With a customer-centric focus and a commitment to excellence, Houglum has cemented his position as a trailblazing auto glass shop marketer.