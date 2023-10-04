Elevate Your Dinner Experience at Basilico with a Special 4-Course Food and Whiskey Dinner
Basilico continues their unique culinary offerings to Southwest Las Vegas on Wednesday, October 18 in collaboration with Horse Soldier Whiskey.
Las Vegas, NV, October 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Embark on a night full of culinary delights and whiskey education with Basilico's upcoming Whiskey Dinner with Horse Soldier Whiskey. On Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 6 p.m., Scott Neil, one of the three founders of the brand, will be guiding the diners through a variety of their bourbons, from how it's made to the history of Horse Soldier Whiskey. Scott served 25 years in the U.S. Army as a Green Beret and retired as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Director of the Interagency Task for Counter Terrorism. Upon leaving the military, Scott was the Director of Development at the Green Beret Foundation. Currently, Scott serves as President of Horse Soldier Bourbon, which started in 2015.
For $150 per person, and at a discounted rate of $125 for veterans, each guest can expect to enjoy a special 4-course meal starting with a welcome cocktail made by Bar-Kada Hospitality and then continuing to flavorful dishes made by Chef Francesco Di Caudo each paired with different Horse Soldier Whiskeys.
Included on the menu will be:
First Course
Welcome Cocktail
Kumamoto Oysters with Green Apple and Nduja.
Smoked Salmon made with Mascarpone, Honey, Dill and Butter Focaccia.
Second Course
Neat pour of Straight Bourbon
Cavatelli made with Sausage Ragu and Sottocenere Cheese.
Ricotta Gnocchi made with Butternut Squash, Espresso Butter and Sage Sauce.
Third Course
Neat pour of Small Batch
Seared Duck Breast made with a Red Onion Compote, Endive and Walnuts.
Pork Cheeks made with Beluga Lentil, Baby Kale and Garlic Sauce.
Fourth Course
Neat pour of Barrel Strength
Whiskey Citrus Donut
Limited space is available for this event and reservations are required. A $50 non-refundable deposit per person is also required in order to secure a reservation. Email and phone number is required to collect the deposit. Reservation inquiries can be made by calling the restaurant at (702) 534-7716. Basilico is open Tuesday - Sunday from 4 - 9 p.m.
About Basilico
Located in Southwest Las Vegas, Basilico Ristorante Italiano at Evora is a modern Italian Restaurant with masterfully created dishes by Executive Chef Francesco Di Caudo and an eccentric specialty cocktail menu by Bar-Kada Hospitality. Basilico is open from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., Tuesday - Sunday with a Daily Social Hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their indoor or outdoor bar and outdoor lounge area with a special menu of select bites and beverages. Throughout the week, Basilico offers Industry Night specials every Tuesday, wine specials every Wednesday and Ladies Night offers every Thursday. In addition to their al fresco dining and impressive menu options, guests can also enjoy live music on select nights from a variety of amazing artists (live music times, dates and availabilities are subject to change). Follow them on social media for exact dates and times.
For more information, visit their website at www.basilicolv.com or contact them at (702) 534-7716.
About Horse Soldier Bourbon
Horse Soldier Bourbon is an Authentic All-American, Award-winning, ultra-premium bourbon brand produced by American Freedom Distillery. Horse Soldier Bourbon is crafted with a true sense of mission, service, and honor. It is available in three permanent expressions; Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey, and Barrel Strength Bourbon Whiskey and our Limited Edition Series Commander’s Select. HSB is sells in stores across 19 US states and online in 30 with plans for national distribution. To learn more, please visit: www.HorseSoldierBourbon.com.
About Basilico
Located in Southwest Las Vegas, Basilico Ristorante Italiano at Evora is a modern Italian Restaurant with masterfully created dishes by Executive Chef Francesco Di Caudo and an eccentric specialty cocktail menu by Bar-Kada Hospitality. Basilico is open from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m., Tuesday - Sunday with a Daily Social Hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at their indoor or outdoor bar and outdoor lounge area with a special menu of select bites and beverages. Throughout the week, Basilico offers Industry Night specials every Tuesday, wine specials every Wednesday and Ladies Night offers every Thursday. In addition to their al fresco dining and impressive menu options, guests can also enjoy live music on select nights from a variety of amazing artists (live music times, dates and availabilities are subject to change). Follow them on social media for exact dates and times.
Follow Basilico at Evora on Facebook and on Instagram. For more information, visit their website at www.basilicolv.com or contact them at (702) 534-7716.
About Horse Soldier Bourbon
Horse Soldier Bourbon is an Authentic All-American, Award-winning, ultra-premium bourbon brand produced by American Freedom Distillery. Horse Soldier Bourbon is crafted with a true sense of mission, service, and honor. It is available in three permanent expressions; Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey, and Barrel Strength Bourbon Whiskey and our Limited Edition Series Commander’s Select. HSB is sells in stores across 19 US states and online in 30 with plans for national distribution. To learn more, please visit: www.HorseSoldierBourbon.com.
