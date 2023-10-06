World Premiere Program "The Lost Rhapsody" at The Berman Center for Performing Arts Celebrates Life Through Film & Music

The Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit’s SAJE (Seminars for Adult Jewish Enrichment) program and the Lenore Marwil Detroit Jewish Film Festival, in collaboration with Michigan State University College of Music, proudly present “The Lost Rhapsody: A World War II Survival Story and Musical Legacy” on Sunday, October 15, 2:15 PM, at The JCC of Metropolitan Detroit’s Berman Center for the Performing Arts in West Bloomfield.