FreightValidate 2.0 Launches with Facial Recognition and Compliance Verification to Combat Fraud and Enhance Freight Industry Security
Knoxville, TN, October 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In an industry-first initiative, Motor Carriers and Freight Brokers are joining forces to combat fraud, double brokers, identity theft, and illegal dispatch services with the highly anticipated launch of FreightValidate 2.0. This goal of this platform is to to redefine the logistics landscape; it features advanced facial recognition technology, risk assessment capabilities, and comprehensive compliance verification tools.
FreightValidate 2.0, a product of innovation and collaboration, empowers the freight industry to enhance security, increase trust, and instill confidence. With its multifaceted approach, this platform offers an all-encompassing solution to the challenges faced by Motor Carriers and Freight Brokers alike.
Key Features of FreightValidate 2.0 Include:
1. Facial Recognition Verification Technology: FreightValidate 2.0 introduces cutting-edge facial recognition technology, ensuring that the individuals involved in the freight transaction are who they claim to be. This robust security measure minimizes the risk of identity theft, illegal dispatch services and double brokering.
2. Risk Assessment: The platform employs advanced fact-finding processes to investigate matters such as non-disclosure of affiliation with other FMCSA Operating Authority (OA) Certificate Holders to assess transaction risks, allowing users to make informed decisions and avoid potentially fraudulent transactions. By uncovering false or fraudulent entries on the initial Application for Authority, FreightValidate 2.0 helps protect businesses from financial losses by identifying non-compliant entities before they can cause damage.
3. Compliance Verification: FreightValidate 2.0 ensures compliance with crucial regulations, including those set by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), such as 49 CFR part 390.5T (Principal Place of Business) and many more. The platform also identifies non-compliance with State regulations such as those entities not in good standing or are not properly organized by their Secretary of State’s Office.
Motor Carriers and Freight Brokers can register for access to FreightValidate 2.0 starting at 7 AM EST on Monday, October 9, 2023. This long-awaited launch marks a significant step forward in safeguarding the integrity of freight transactions.
Nathaniel Ebel, Director of Business Development, Strategy & Partnerships at FreightValidate, encourages interested parties to reach out for more information: "We are excited to bring FreightValidate 2.0 to the industry, providing a unified front against fraud and compliance issues. This platform embodies the spirit of collaboration and innovation, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on the logistics community."
To learn more about FreightValidate 2.0 and how it can transform your freight operations, please contact Nathaniel Ebel via email at Sales@FreightValidate.com.
About FreightValidate:
FreightValidate is an innovative technology company dedicated to enhancing the security, efficiency, and compliance of the freight industry. Its team consists of present and former Industry Leaders with decades of experience as Freight Brokers, Drivers and Asset Based Logistics Professionals. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, expertise and experience, FreightValidate empowers Motor Carriers and Freight Brokers to combat fraud and ensure compliance with industry regulations.
Contact
Dale Prax
715-808-1920
www.freightvalidate.com
