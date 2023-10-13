New Jersey Association of Professional Mediators Adds Anti-Bias and Cultural Awareness/Sensitivity Component to Fall 2023 40-Hour Divorce Mediation Training Program

In what may be a first in the divorce mediation training field, NJAPM President Suzanne English is pleased to announce an anti-bias and cultural awareness/sensitivity component has been added to their fall 2023 40-Hour Family & Divorce Mediation Training that that starts on October 15. English states that training is an essential component of NJAPM’s mission, and the organization is committed to adapting their trainings to make them more relevant to attendees and New Jersey mediation clients.