Cal Coast Cares Foundation Educator Grants Application Deadline Extended
San Diego, CA, October 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Cal Coast Cares Foundation has extended the deadline for 2023 grant applications. Local educators now have through October 23 to apply for grants to help with classroom projects. The foundation will be awarding $64,000 in grants to local educators this year, bringing the total amount awarded since 2017 to over $250,000.
The non-profit foundation awards educator grants annually, ranging from $500 to $2,500 throughout San Diego and Riverside counties. These grants support academic projects and curriculum that advance any of the STREAM fields (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) intended to promote lifelong learning.
“Our goal is that the Cal Coast Cares Foundation educator grants will encourage new, creative, and innovate projects in classrooms across San Diego and Riverside counties. As the cost of supplies and services continues to rise, this funding will make an impact for educators who need extra support. We encourage all interested educators to apply without delay,” said Nickie Behdin, manager of the Cal Coast Cares Foundation.
Educators in K-12 public, private or charter schools, community and state colleges/universities in San Diego or Riverside counties can submit a grant application detailing how they will utilize the funds to enhance learning and support accessibility of materials to students within their classrooms.
2021 awardee Dr. Katie Sciurba shared, “I’ve been telling every teacher I know working with students to apply for the funding because they can dream big and come up with a project that they might not be able to do otherwise without the support.”
The Cal Coast Cares Foundation was established by California Coast Credit Union in 2015 as a non-profit organization to give back to the community by providing scholarship opportunities for local students and grants for educators. For more information on the Cal Coast Cares Foundation or ways that you can support the foundation, visit: www.calcoastcu.org/community/cal-coast-cares-foundation.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3.5 billion in assets, the credit union serves over 200,000 members through its local network of 25 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
