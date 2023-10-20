BEK TV's "Across the Pond" Hosts Announce U.S. Tour to Help Farmers Regain Control

Trent Loos, Andrew Henderson, and Jim Ferguson, the hosts of BEK TV's widely acclaimed "Across the Pond" talk show, are excited to reveal their upcoming tour across the United States. Named the "Regaining Control for the Farmer Tour," this journey aims to foster connections with Americans and facilitate open and honest conversations about the issues that matter most to them.