BEK TV's "Across the Pond" Hosts Announce U.S. Tour to Help Farmers Regain Control
Trent Loos, Andrew Henderson, and Jim Ferguson, the hosts of BEK TV's widely acclaimed "Across the Pond" talk show, are excited to reveal their upcoming tour across the United States. Named the "Regaining Control for the Farmer Tour," this journey aims to foster connections with Americans and facilitate open and honest conversations about the issues that matter most to them.
Bismarck, ND, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Trent Loos, Andrew Henderson, and Jim Ferguson, hosts of the popular international “Across the Pond” talk show on BEK TV, have announced a tour in the United States. The “Regaining Control for the Farmer Tour” will serve as an opportunity to connect with Americans and engage in candid dialogues about their top concerns.
The schedule is as follows:
October 22 - Quincy, IL - Agricultural Education Center at John Wood Community College - 4 pm to 6 pm
October 23 - Avalon, WI - Rock Prairie Dairy - 4 pm to 7 pm
October 24 - Slayton, MN - Key Largo Restaurant & Bar - 4 pm tp 7 pm
October 25 - Aberdeen, SD - Brown County Fairgrounds - 4 pm to 7 pm
October 26 - McKenzie, ND - Black Leg Ranch - 4 pm to 7 pm
October 27 - Broken Bow, NE - Custer County Fairgrounds - 4 pm to 7 pm
October 28 - Brush, CO - High Plains Cattle Supply - 11 am to 2 pm
The “Regaining Control for the Farmer Tour” serves as a platform for Americans to engage in raw, unfiltered conversations about the issues that matter most to them. Whether it’s the future of agriculture, local economic challenges, or broader national concerns, Trent and Andrew will delve into meaningful discussions with attendees, fostering a bridge of understanding and shared experiences.
“Our main objective with this tour is to offer genuine support and provide a platform for the often-underrepresented farming communities,” says Trent Loos, Co-Host of “Across the Pond” on BEK TV. “By facilitating dialogues on challenges and potential solutions, farmers can begin to regain control and chart a promising path forward in their endeavors.”
In addition to the open dialogue, attendees will have the unparalleled opportunity to meet and greet the hosts in person, enabling fans to connect and share their stories on an intimate level.
“We are incredibly excited to embark on this tour,” says Andrew Henderson, Co-Host of Across the Pond. “Our shows have always been about fostering understanding and bridging gaps. This tour takes that mission on the road, allowing us to connect directly without American viewers and hear their perspectives first-hand.”
Tickets are not needed to attend. A free will donation is encouraged to help with the expenses.
Those not able to attend in person will be able to listen to each tour stop on Rural Route Radio the following day at 4:30 pm CT. Rural Route Radio can be found on several streaming networks, including Spotify.
Likewise, the tour stop in North Dakota on October 26 will be broadcast live on BEK TV. Those not able to attend in person also can watch live online or later in the archives. For more information, visit https://bekbuzz.com/post/across-the-pond-hosts-embark-on-u-s-tour-to-help-farmers-regain-control.
“Across the Pond” is a groundbreaking series on BEK TV that offers viewers a fresh perspective on global issues. Trent Loos is a sixth-generation farmer from Nebraska. Andrew Henderson is a nutritionist specializing in the dairy industry in the United Kingdom. Together, they tackle the issues, topics and solutions to the problems facing the food production industry throughout the world.
BEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the state and produces more local content than any other television station. It broadcasts statewide on television and across the world via internet. BEK TV consists of content from both BEK Sports and BEK News.
BEK TV is the largest television broadcaster of high school and collegiate athletics in the region, broadcasting nearly 400 live events each year. The network also is the state’s top producer of original news and opinion programming. BEK TV is the 2021, 2022, and 2023 winner of the Bismarck Tribune’s Best of the Best contest, selected by the public for “Best Television Station.”
The concept behind BEK’s news programming is to provide a media service platform that is unscripted and uncensored. BEK TV hosts are untrained broadcasters who share their perspectives and views on topics and issues that North Dakotans are talking about. The BEK network never controls the messaging.
For more information, log onto bek.tv and bek.news.
The schedule is as follows:
October 22 - Quincy, IL - Agricultural Education Center at John Wood Community College - 4 pm to 6 pm
October 23 - Avalon, WI - Rock Prairie Dairy - 4 pm to 7 pm
October 24 - Slayton, MN - Key Largo Restaurant & Bar - 4 pm tp 7 pm
October 25 - Aberdeen, SD - Brown County Fairgrounds - 4 pm to 7 pm
October 26 - McKenzie, ND - Black Leg Ranch - 4 pm to 7 pm
October 27 - Broken Bow, NE - Custer County Fairgrounds - 4 pm to 7 pm
October 28 - Brush, CO - High Plains Cattle Supply - 11 am to 2 pm
The “Regaining Control for the Farmer Tour” serves as a platform for Americans to engage in raw, unfiltered conversations about the issues that matter most to them. Whether it’s the future of agriculture, local economic challenges, or broader national concerns, Trent and Andrew will delve into meaningful discussions with attendees, fostering a bridge of understanding and shared experiences.
“Our main objective with this tour is to offer genuine support and provide a platform for the often-underrepresented farming communities,” says Trent Loos, Co-Host of “Across the Pond” on BEK TV. “By facilitating dialogues on challenges and potential solutions, farmers can begin to regain control and chart a promising path forward in their endeavors.”
In addition to the open dialogue, attendees will have the unparalleled opportunity to meet and greet the hosts in person, enabling fans to connect and share their stories on an intimate level.
“We are incredibly excited to embark on this tour,” says Andrew Henderson, Co-Host of Across the Pond. “Our shows have always been about fostering understanding and bridging gaps. This tour takes that mission on the road, allowing us to connect directly without American viewers and hear their perspectives first-hand.”
Tickets are not needed to attend. A free will donation is encouraged to help with the expenses.
Those not able to attend in person will be able to listen to each tour stop on Rural Route Radio the following day at 4:30 pm CT. Rural Route Radio can be found on several streaming networks, including Spotify.
Likewise, the tour stop in North Dakota on October 26 will be broadcast live on BEK TV. Those not able to attend in person also can watch live online or later in the archives. For more information, visit https://bekbuzz.com/post/across-the-pond-hosts-embark-on-u-s-tour-to-help-farmers-regain-control.
“Across the Pond” is a groundbreaking series on BEK TV that offers viewers a fresh perspective on global issues. Trent Loos is a sixth-generation farmer from Nebraska. Andrew Henderson is a nutritionist specializing in the dairy industry in the United Kingdom. Together, they tackle the issues, topics and solutions to the problems facing the food production industry throughout the world.
BEK TV is the only North Dakota-owned broadcasting company remaining in the state and produces more local content than any other television station. It broadcasts statewide on television and across the world via internet. BEK TV consists of content from both BEK Sports and BEK News.
BEK TV is the largest television broadcaster of high school and collegiate athletics in the region, broadcasting nearly 400 live events each year. The network also is the state’s top producer of original news and opinion programming. BEK TV is the 2021, 2022, and 2023 winner of the Bismarck Tribune’s Best of the Best contest, selected by the public for “Best Television Station.”
The concept behind BEK’s news programming is to provide a media service platform that is unscripted and uncensored. BEK TV hosts are untrained broadcasters who share their perspectives and views on topics and issues that North Dakotans are talking about. The BEK network never controls the messaging.
For more information, log onto bek.tv and bek.news.
Contact
BEK.TVContact
Julie Skaret
701-475-1318
www.bekbuzz.com
Julie Skaret
701-475-1318
www.bekbuzz.com
Categories