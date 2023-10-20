AppIt Ventures Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council
Denver, CO, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AppIt Ventures, a business specializing in custom app development, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise by the Women's Business Enterprise Council - West, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). WBENC Certification is the gold standard for women-owned business certification in the United States.
"Since our founding, AppIt has been committed to growing female leaders in STEM, and this certification aknowledges this work," explains AppIt Ventures CEO, Amanda Moriuchi. "This is yet another confirmation of AppIt's status as one of the world's most trusted women owned custom app developers."
The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Women's Business Enterprise Council - West is a meticulous process, including an in-depth review of the business and a site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51% owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women, and that the business has appropriate structure and strategic business planning and implementation in place.
By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs, which in turn empowers women as leaders and brings about a more diverse, balanced and sustainable economy.
WBENC Certification combined with professional development and engagement in the WBENC network provides unsurpassed opportunities year-round, both virtually and in-person, for women-owned businesses to grow and expand their business and innovation through events, programming and connections with major corporations and other WBEs.
About AppIt Ventures:
Denver-based AppIt Ventures is one of the foremost female-owned technology companies in the world. Specializing in custom software development for mobile platforms, AppIt Ventures is on a mission to help people access and apply the breakthrough benefits of technology. We do that by creating high-value apps that enhance our clients’ impact and improve people’s lives.
About WBENC:
Founded in 1997, WBENC is the nation’s leader in women’s business development and the leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women, with more than 18,000 certified Women’s Business Enterprises, 14 national Regional Partner Organizations, and more than 500 Corporate Members, most of which are Fortune 500. Thousands of corporations representing America’s most prestigious brands, as well as many states, cities, and other entities, look for and accept WBENC Certification. Through the Women Owned initiative, WBENC also is a leader in supporting consumer-oriented female entrepreneurs and those who do business with them by raising awareness for why, where and how to buy Women Owned. For more information, visit www.wbenc.org and www.buywomenowned.com.
