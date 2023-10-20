AppIt Ventures Certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council

AppIt Ventures is proud to announce that it is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), the nation's leading third-party certifier of businesses owned and operated by women. By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.