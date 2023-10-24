MODArts Dance Collective (MADC) Announces Its 2023 Move to Change Dance Festival Presenting Artists
MODArts Dance Collective (MADC) announces its 2023 Move to Change Dance Festival Presenting Artists. Move to Change uses dance as a form of social justice and arts activism through the lens of BIPOC choreographers and dance filmmakers. This hybrid festival consists of live performance and dance films in two different programs over the two day festival. This year’s theme is the word "community" and how groups of people with a common goal or interest can shift the paradigm of a neighborhood.
New York, NY, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- MODArts Dance Collective (MADC) announces its 2023 Move to Change Dance Festival Presenting Artists. The twenty artists who will share their work in the live evening concerts are Janet Aisawa & Osamu Uehara/Ai Dance Theater | New York, NY (Friday & Saturday); Tina Bararian | New York, NY (Friday); Belleza | New York, NY (Friday & Saturday); Jackie Bennett | Durham, NC (Saturday); Bella Boné | Memphis, TN (Saturday); Reba Browne/Reba Browne Dance Company | New York, NY (Saturday); Vanessa Hernández Cruz | Tarzana, CA (Friday); Maxine Flasher-Düzgüneş | Mill Valley, CA (Friday); Robin Gee | Greensboro, NC (Saturday); Stephen Hill/The ChoreoJoey Project | New York, NY (Friday); Sloka Iyengar | New York, NY (Friday); Pavitra Jayakanth/Prana Arts | Hillsborough, NJ (Friday); Li Chiao-Ping | Oregon, WI (Friday); Mario Matias | British Columbia, Canada (Saturday); Chachi Perez/Carne Viva Dance Theatre | Philadelphia, PA (Saturday); Jurne Smith | Greensboro, NC (Saturday); Keith Thompson/danceTactics performance group | Tempe, AZ (Saturday); Leah Tubbs/MODArts Dance Collective (MADC) | New York, NY (Friday & Saturday); & Rathi Varma | Brooklyn, NY (Friday).
MADC is elated to announce its Sixth Annual Move to Change Dance Festival on Friday & Saturday, November 3-4, 2023 7:30PM EST at Speyer Hall @ University Settlement, 184 Eldridge Street, New York, NY 10002 & Livestream with on demand viewing option from November 6-27. The purpose of Move to Change is to use dance as a form of social justice and arts activism through the lens of BIPOC choreographers and dance filmmakers. The goal of Move to Change is to create cultural and gender affirming spaces for artists of color (African, Latina/o/x, Asian, Arab, Native American [ALAANA]), MENA (Middle East & North Africa), & SWANA (South West Asia & North Africa) to educate, empower, & illuminate issues that reflects their histories and cultures through their unique and rich movement aesthetics. This hybrid festival consists of live performance and dance films in two different programs over the two day festival. This year’s theme is the word 'community' and how groups of people with a common goal or interest can shift the paradigm of a neighborhood. The pieces/dance films will answer one or more of the following questions: 1. What communities am I a part of? 2. What is/are the common goal(s) within the community? 3. What is my role in the community? 4. How can I continue to move the community forward?
About MODArts Dance Collective (MADC)
Established in 2011 by Leah & Shaun Tubbs, MODArts Dance Collective (MADC) holds space for BIPOC artists and communities through its choreographic work, festivals, concerts, residencies, & workshops. The vision of MADC is to reflect the historical and cultural legacy of black and brown communities through all of its offerings to people and audiences nationwide. The mission of MADC is to utilize movement as the catalyst to increase IDEA (inclusion, diversity, equity, & access) as a form of resistance & liberation for Black & Brown people nationwide.
