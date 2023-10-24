MODArts Dance Collective (MADC) Announces Its 2023 Move to Change Dance Festival Presenting Artists

MODArts Dance Collective (MADC) announces its 2023 Move to Change Dance Festival Presenting Artists. Move to Change uses dance as a form of social justice and arts activism through the lens of BIPOC choreographers and dance filmmakers. This hybrid festival consists of live performance and dance films in two different programs over the two day festival. This year’s theme is the word "community" and how groups of people with a common goal or interest can shift the paradigm of a neighborhood.