Give Thanks and Throw Axes at Dueling Axes for the Month of November
Gather with friends and family for November with new monthly drink specials, football specials, $10 shots and holiday bookings.
Columbus, OH, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As the weather cools down and the holiday season approaches, Dueling Axes, with locations in Downtown Columbus and New Albany, invites you to embrace the festive spirit. Get ready for football specials, enticing drink offers, and holiday party planning at this family-friendly axe-throwing venue. Whether you're looking for a thrilling new activity for the kids, a unique date night idea, or a venue to host Thanksgiving and Christmas parties, Dueling Axes has you covered.
This dynamic venue offers event bookings and the flexibility to bring outside food from nearby food and beverage establishments. You can also order from popular food delivery services such as Uber Eats and DoorDash. Embrace the holiday season and create memorable moments with Dueling Axes.
See below what axe throwers can expect to enjoy during the month of November at Dueling Axes' Downtown and New Albany locations:
Monthly Drink Specials
Savor fall time favorite flavors with Dueling Axes' new monthly cocktail, "Fall Cherry Punch." This specialty drink is made with Spiced Rum, Simple Truths Mojito Mix, Grenadine, topped with Soda Water and garnished with a cherry. Keep the fun going and take a shot of "Grandma's Apple Pie" made with Crown Apple, Butterscotch Schnapps and Cranberry Juice. Dueling Axes is a full-service bar so guests are still able to enjoy their favorite well drinks, mixed cocktails and their selection of beer and wine.
Ohio State Buckeyes Football Specials
Show some team spirit and cheer on the Ohio State Buckeyes at Dueling Axes. The Buckeyes have games on November 4, 11, 18 and 25 and Dueling Axes is offering beer specials all day long. Guests have the option to enjoy $15 domestic bucket specials or $10 pitchers of domestic drafts. Walk-ins are welcome to enjoy the full-service bar and watch the game without having an axe throwing reservation.
Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Holiday Parties
Having family visit town for Thanksgiving weekend? Show them the excitement of throwing axes and plan. a non-traditional Thanksgiving dinner party that the whole family will remember. Guests can inquire with Dueling Axes for large party bookings and events and also have the option to bring in outside food and catering or order from Uber Eats and DoorDash. Guests can enjoy $10 shots of the month of "Grandma's Apple Pie" with a specialty glass for guests to take home at no additional cost, while supplies last. For post-Thanksgiving holiday, prepare ahead of time for Christmas by gifting the perfect stocking stuffer of Dueling Axes gift cards, available to purchase in-person or online at www.theduelingaxes.com/giftcards.
Fall Fun and Halloween Treats
Professional or newcomer, Dueling Axes' seasonal leagues are a great way to spend time with friends and family and meet new people in the community. Engage in some friendly competition, sip some lovely craft cocktails, and push your skills to the next level. Four axe throwing league seasons are offered each year. Visit www.theduelingaxes.com/league to get the most up-to-date information for the next 8-week season.
While October reaches the end of the month, be prepared to get spooky at Dueling Axes for Halloween. During the weekend of October 27th - 29th, children will get the chance to receive a free candy bag, full of a variety of sweets and treats, while supplies last. Moms and dads can also have a Halloween treat by coming in costume as well and receiving a free Dueling Axes shot glass with their first purchase of an alcoholic beverage.
Walk-ins are always welcome upon axe throwing availability, to grab a drink at their bar or book a reservation ahead of time at www.theduelingaxes.com/reservations.
For more information on Dueling Axes, visit www.theduelingaxes.com.
ABOUT DUELING AXES
Originated from Ohio, with locations in Downtown Columbus, New Albany / Gahanna and Las Vegas, Nevada, Dueling Axes is the nation’s premiere indoor axe throwing lounge. Satisfying the drive for new experiences, axe throwing is a fun and safe activity for groups of all sizes. Similar to darts, but way more exciting, you now can experience the unique sport of axe throwing in a safe, comfortable, and modern setting. Let’s face it, you’ve thought of what it would be like to throw an axe – now you have the chance to bring your primal desires to life. With our unique approach to the sport, we’ve created a one-of-a-kind atmosphere and facility that sets us apart from the competition. No beards or flannel required. Visit their website for more information.
Their location in Downtown Columbus is located at 309 S. 4th Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. They are open Wednesday - Thursday from 5 p.m. - 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m., Saturday from noon - 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon - 8 p.m.
Visit www.theduelingaxes.com/locations/columbus-oh for more information on this location.
Their location in New Albany is located at 5780 North Hamilton Road, Suite A, Columbus, Ohio 43230. They are open Monday - Thursday from 4 p.m. - 11 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. - 12 a.m., Saturday from noon - 12 a.m. and Sunday from noon - 8 p.m.
Visit www.theduelingaxes.com/locations/gahanna-new-albany for more information on this location.
