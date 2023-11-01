"We Are All Corinthians, Revised Edition" - a Devotional by Stephen Gosling Will be Published on 11/01/2023 by His Publishing Group

"We Are All Corinthians, Revised Edition" is a completely rewritten version of the original edition. Following the essential background material, each reading contains scripture, the author’s commentary on the scripture, and the Reflection/Devotional. Additionally, the author compares the reading with current events. The reader is encouraged to read through the book, to understand the devotionals in their appropriate context.