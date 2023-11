"We Are All Corinthians, Revised Edition" - a Devotional by Stephen Gosling Will be Published on 11/01/2023 by His Publishing Group

Dallas, TX, November 01, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “We Are All Corinthians, Revised Edition” is written for all Christians, regardless of their maturity. The book is more compact than the original edition, even though it includes additional material. In particular, the author focuses on the similarities of the problems of the early Corinthian Christian church and the problems found in modern churches.The book is available at Amazon and other online stores. Bulk orders will be discounted: contact the author (sgos@sgos.org).For more information about the author, this book, his previous book, "To Seek and Save - The Gospel of Luke," please see the author's website: www.sgos.org.Contact the author through his website for interviews.