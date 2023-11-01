"We Are All Corinthians, Revised Edition" - a Devotional by Stephen Gosling Will be Published on 11/01/2023 by His Publishing Group
"We Are All Corinthians, Revised Edition" is a completely rewritten version of the original edition. Following the essential background material, each reading contains scripture, the author’s commentary on the scripture, and the Reflection/Devotional. Additionally, the author compares the reading with current events. The reader is encouraged to read through the book, to understand the devotionals in their appropriate context.
Dallas, TX, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “We Are All Corinthians, Revised Edition” is written for all Christians, regardless of their maturity. The book is more compact than the original edition, even though it includes additional material. In particular, the author focuses on the similarities of the problems of the early Corinthian Christian church and the problems found in modern churches.
The book is available at Amazon and other online stores. Bulk orders will be discounted: contact the author (sgos@sgos.org).
For more information about the author, this book, his previous book, "To Seek and Save - The Gospel of Luke," please see the author's website: www.sgos.org.
Contact the author through his website for interviews.
Stephen Gosling
