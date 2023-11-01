Web Marketing Association's 22nd IAC Awards to Name Best Online Advertising Campaigns
The Web Marketing Association announces the Call for Entries for the 22nd Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising and will evaluate all forms of online advertising, including email, page-based ads, online newsletters, mobile apps, Websites, video, social media and voice skills in 86 industry categories. The Competition Website is located at www.iacaward.org
Boston, MA, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association announces the international Call for Entries for its esteemed 22nd annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Recognized as the pioneering award dedicated to online advertising, the IAC Awards are designed to honor the most innovative and creative online advertising campaigns in the industry.
Key Details:
Award Program: 22nd Annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards
Scope: Celebrating brilliance across various online advertising mediums in 86 different industry categories.
Entry Portal: www.iacaward.org
Submission Deadline: January 31, 2024
A Word from Leadership: William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association, emphasizes the role of the awards: “In our ever-evolving digital landscape, online advertising stands as the cornerstone of marketing success. The IAC Awards are not just a hallmark of recognition but a testament to the dedication, creativity, and prowess of industry professionals.”
Who Should Apply? The competition welcomes entries from all corners of the industry, be it ad agencies, corporate marketing departments, small business owners or individual professionals.
Judging Criteria: The entries will undergo rigorous assessment from multiple industry expert judges on various criteria including on creativity, innovation, impact, design, copywriting, and use of the medium.
Award Advertising Medium Categories:
Best Social Media Campaign
Best Online ad & Campaign (including banner, pop-up or interstitial)
Best Email message & Campaign
Best Online newsletter & Campaign
Best Website (including best landing pages and best microsites)
Best Online video
Best Mobile applications
Best Voice Skills or Actions
Best Integrated ad campaign
Industry Categories:
Advertising | Advocacy | Airline | Architecture | Arts | Associations | Automobile | B2B | Bank | Beverage | Biotechnology | Blockchain | Blog | Catalog | Computer: Hardware | Computer: Software | Construction | Consulting | Consumer Goods | Cooking and Recipe | Credit Union | Crypto Currency | Design | Directory or Search Engine | Education | Electronics | Employment | Energy | Entertainment | Environmental | Events | E-Zine | Faith-based | Family | Fashion or Beauty | Financial Services | Food Industry | General Interest | Government | Health Care | Healthcare Provider | Home Building | Hotel and Lodging | Information Services | Insurance | Interactive Services | International Business | Intranet | Investment | Legal | Leisure | LGBTQ | Magazine | Marketing | Manufacturing | Media | Medical | Medical Equipment | Military | Mobile | Music | Mutual Fund | News | Non-Profit | Online Community | Other | Pharmaceuticals | Photography | Political | Professional Services | Public Relations | Publishing | Radio | Real Estate | Recreation | Regional | Restaurant | Retail | SAAS | School | Science | Shopping | Small Business | Sports | Technology | Telecommunication | Transportation | Travel | University
Special Recognitions:
One entries in each industry with the highest average score will be named Best of Industry for that category.
One entry in each advertising medium will be named Best of Show for that category.
Top Agency Award will be awarded to the organization with the most awarded entry winners.
Outstanding Advertising Developer award will be conferred to organizations receiving more than over five IAC Awards.
Unique digital assets, including a limited-edition NFT, await the winners.
Please Note: In a move towards affordability, the physical award trophies will be available upon request. The main aim is to encourage wider participation by reducing entry fees for 2024.
Judging Dynamics: The evaluation process will commence in February 2024, led by a panel of respected internet advertising professionals. Historically, this panel has included industry stalwarts from leading corporations, institutions and media organizations such as Arc Worldwide, Beeby Clark+Meyler, Brunner Digital, Campbell-Ewald, CNN, Deep Interactive Asia, Digitas, EuroRSCG 4D, Epsilon, Facebook, Google, Hawkeye, IBM Interactive, JWT, Mastercard, McCann Worldgroup, MullenLowe, Possible, Postali, SapientRazorfish, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Small Army, Tectis GmbH, TMP Worldwide, Universal McCann Interactive and Wunderman / Y&R.
Grateful Acknowledgment to Our Sponsors: PR.Com, iContact, eTail, and WMR.FM.
For insights into past IAC Award winners, interested parties can visit the IAC Award Website at https://www.IACAward.org.
About The Web Marketing Association:
The Web Marketing Association is an organization working to create a high standard of excellence for Web site development and marketing on the Internet. With a rich history dating back to 1997, the Web Marketing Association is driven by volunteers who are fervent about setting benchmark standards for web development and online marketing. The Web Marketing Association’s annual award programs, the WebAward Competition, MobileWebAwards and the Internet Advertising Competition Awards, have been helping interactive professionals promote themselves, their companies, and their best work to the outside world for almost three decades.
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.IACAward.org
William Rice
860-558-5423
www.IACAward.org
