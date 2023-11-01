Web Marketing Association's 22nd IAC Awards to Name Best Online Advertising Campaigns

The Web Marketing Association announces the Call for Entries for the 22nd Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising and will evaluate all forms of online advertising, including email, page-based ads, online newsletters, mobile apps, Websites, video, social media and voice skills in 86 industry categories. The Competition Website is located at www.iacaward.org