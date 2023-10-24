Thrombolex Announces Significant New Insights from the RESCUE Trial with the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter

Thrombolex, Inc., announced never-before-reported major reductions in obstruction in all of the segmental pulmonary arteries (PA), based on independent core lab data analysis of 107 patients from 18 sites in the USA, with acute intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE), using the BASHIR™ Endovascular Catheter and small doses of tPA. The RESCUE trial also showed unsurpassed efficacy and safety in this patient population compared to recently published studies with other FDA-cleared devices.