Announcing the Official Selections for the Videos for Change 2023 Global Festival
Videos for Change – it's where storytelling and social action intersect.
New York, NY, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Today the global nonprofit Videos for Change announced the short films selected for the 2023 Global Film Festival. The virtual Festival will take place on December 7, 2023 and will be broadcast twice to accommodate daytime viewing across time zones: (Broadcast #1: 5:00 PM – Sydney AEDT, Broadcast #2: 10:00 AM - New York EDT). The host for the 2023 Global Festival is Salome Agbaroji, 2023 United States National Poet Youth Laureate. In addition to the global premieres of the Official Selections, the festival will feature performances by special guests including Dina Elwadidi, musician and Rolex Arts Initiative Protégé from Egypt, and Marc Bamuthi Joseph, spoken word artist and 2017 TED Global Fellow from the United States.
The festival, dedicated to promoting storytelling and social change through one-minute videos from 13–25-year-olds, received an outstanding array of submissions from around the world. The selected short films will captivate and inspire audiences with their powerful narratives, shedding light on critical issues and advocating for positive social change.
Christopher Hibma, Global Director of Videos for Change, expressed his enthusiasm for the festival program, stating, "This year's Official Selections showcase the power of storytelling in driving meaningful conversations and inspiring social change. We are excited to bring these films, created by young people from every corner of the planet to a global audience. Young people are speaking truths that can shatter our indifference on social issues. This is their moment to fill the frame."
The festival's esteemed jury, from diverse backgrounds and countries, meticulously evaluated each submission to curate a remarkable selection of films. The Global Festival considered well over 3000 potential entries from over 100 countries; and the festival program features work from Australia, Croatia, India, Mexico, Pakistan, Spain, Switzerland and the United States. The selected videos showcase a range of global perspectives and stories that embody the festival's mission to cultivate narrative change through original, short-form video content by young people who imagine, create and share their calls for action on our platform and at gatherings across the planet.
The Videos for Change 2023 Global Festival Official Selections are:
CHAMPIONS (ages 13-15)
"Factory to Our Plates" / United States
Spotlights the impact of industrial agriculture and corporations that fail to meet environmental regulations. How can we, the consumers, put earth first?
"Keep our children safe" / Switzerland
Depicts the vulnerability of youth at the hands of gun laws and shares ways they can raise their voices to advocate for political protection.
"No Waste Nation" / United States
Harnesses the power of social media to build a community of creative waste reducers to inspire a shift away from consumerism culture.
"Wild-Art, Wildlife" / United States
Explores the connection between art and environmental impact to motivate more sustainable practices.
GROUNDBREAKERS (ages 16-19)
"Manual sobre la agricultura" / México
Pitches a social action project aimed at educating farmers on sustainable practices to combat climate change.
"Recoal Energy" / Pakistan
Celebrates changemakers for creating an eco-friendly fuel to steer the path toward a green revolution.
"Miasma" / Australia
Calls out large scale corporations for unethical actions contributing to climate change and evokes a sense of individual responsibility.
"Resolving the plight of smog" / Pakistan
Shares the story of optimistic and dedicated teens taking on air pollution in their local community with the hope of inspiring others to act.
"Tko se tuče taj se (NE)voli" / Croatia
Shatters the normalization of domestic violence and generational cycles of abuse against women.
"The Butterfly Effect" / United States
Awakens the individual impact one can have on those experiencing mental health issues. A simple act of kindness can have a significant effect.
TRAILBLAZERS (ages 20-25)
"Diving into Conservation" / Spain
Shares insights from passionate ocean lovers and their efforts to promote marine protected areas to preserve the lifeblood of our planet.
"HEY!" / Australia
Pulls you into the overwhelm of digital life and the vulnerability it can provoke in mental health to promote disconnecting for health and happiness.
"Mera Hakh" / India
Brings to life the barriers faced by girls and their right to be free in public spaces and live with unrestrained joy.
This year’s festival jury comprised distinguished individuals from around the world, including: Adam Amoussou (South Africa), Alia Eyres (Hong Kong), Chadi Aoun (Lebanon), Christopher Hibma (United States), Eric Kabera (Rwanda), Fatima Zahra-ma-el-Ainin (Turkey), Jill Duboff (United States), Kamilah Forbes (United States), Navyn Salem (United States), Nike Jonah (United Kingdom), Okello Joseph (Germany), Robert Ndondo-Lay (United States), Roya Baghai (Australia), Tabitha Jackson (United States) and Virginia Pittaro (United States).
Festival audiences will have the opportunity to vote for a People’s Choice Award during the broadcast. Videos for Change is committed to amplifying the voices of young people who, as activists, filmmakers and storytellers, challenge perceptions and foster positive change. In addition to premiering the selected films, Videos for Change will award the following prizes during the festival broadcast:
LATIN AMERICA PRIZE
Proudly supported by E!
A film from Spanish-speaking Latin America selected by NBCUniversal International Networks. Prize includes broadcast screening on E! in Latin America.
EDESIA PRIZE
Proudly supported by Edesia Nutrition
Co-selected by Edesia on the theme of Food+Water. Prize includes one 45-minute mentoring session with Founder/CEO, Navyn Salem + one 45-minute mentoring session with an Edesia food technologist + an Edesia-hosted virtual event/tour for friends and family.
GLOBAL IMPACT MEDIA PRIZE
Proudly supported by SIMA Academy
Co-selected by SIMA Academy, an award-winning collection of globally sourced short documentaries that inspire a more just and sustainable world, that exhibits integrity and creativity while taking viewers on a journey that is fatal to prejudice. Prize includes an invitation to join SIMA Academy and a complimentary one-year subscription to SIMA Academy.
RISING FILMMAKER PRIZE
Proudly supported by FilmNorth
Selected by acclaimed filmmakers that celebrates artistic merit. Prize includes complimentary FilmNorth classes (virtual), a digital space for artists to learn from experts.
CHANGE THE WORLD PRIZE
Selected by representatives from our international panel of industry experts that presents a scalable solution to a social issue. Prize includes a 1-month internship (virtual) with Videos for Change.
FOUNDERS' HONORABLE MENTION PRIZE
Selected by Videos for Change Founder, Roya Baghai, that is beautifully inspirational. Prize includes two 45-minute mentoring sessions (virtual) with Roya plus a personalized Founder introduction during the Film Festival.
CREATIVE ANIMATION PRIZE
Selected by acclaimed animators that celebrates creative merit with the art form of animation. Prize includes a 45-minute mentorship (virtual) with Yelo Studios in Beirut, Lebanon.
2023 Global Festival Partners: NBCUniversal International Networks, E! Latin America, Edesia Nutrition, National Geographic Society, SIMA Academy, FilmNorth, Yelo Studio, National Poet Laureate Program, Global Shapers, Teach for All Global Network, The International Educator, The Learning Network, Viven Educación para Compartir, SubjectToClimate, Five4Five Festival, Rwanda Film Festival, Civic Canopy, Food Tank, International Baccalaureate, Sozo Media and Youth STEM Summit.
Videos for Change is an initiative of the not-for-profit Human Responsibility Accelerator, a 501(c)3 organization. It serves as the key content hub of the High Resolves Group. The organization's mission is to cultivate narrative change through original, short-form video content created by young people who imagine, create, and share their calls for action. With a vision of young people shattering indifference to create a brighter future, Videos for Change champions diverse viewpoints and encourages global citizenship.
