Videographer Highlight's Northern California Lake
Best Shorts winner: Michael Stokes and his latest video Northern Mariner. A Recreational boating video about New Hogan Lake in Northern California.
Sacramento, CA, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Stokes, of Fieldwalker Productions, has won a prestigious Best of Show Award of Recognition from The Best Shorts Film Competition. The award was given for Michael’s exciting boating and wildlife, Northern Mariner, which showcases northern California Lakes. Northern Mariner features exceptional wildlife, stunning drone shots, wake views, visuals, and great music.
“As, a director, editor, and videographer I wanted to take people on a trip, reel them in.” - Michael Stokes
The Best Shorts Competition recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about Best Shorts and a list of recent winners can be found at www.BestShorts.net.
In winning a Best Shorts Award, Fieldwalker Productions joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including Academy Award winner Mr Hublot from Laurent Witz from Luxembourg, 2021 Academy Award-nominee Doug Roland for the short film Feeling Through, Disney Interactive for Vinlymation: A Love Story and so many more. Rick Prickett, who chairs The Best Shorts Competition, had this to say about the latest winners, “Best Shorts is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The Best Shorts Competition helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptionally high quality of entries. The goal of Best Shorts is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”
For more information, call:
Best Shorts Competition
858-779-9544
BestShorts.net
Michael Stokes
fieldwalker172@gmail.com
916-320-7450
@NorthernMarinerCA
“As, a director, editor, and videographer I wanted to take people on a trip, reel them in.” - Michael Stokes
The Best Shorts Competition recognizes film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about Best Shorts and a list of recent winners can be found at www.BestShorts.net.
In winning a Best Shorts Award, Fieldwalker Productions joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including Academy Award winner Mr Hublot from Laurent Witz from Luxembourg, 2021 Academy Award-nominee Doug Roland for the short film Feeling Through, Disney Interactive for Vinlymation: A Love Story and so many more. Rick Prickett, who chairs The Best Shorts Competition, had this to say about the latest winners, “Best Shorts is not an easy award to win. Entries are received from around the world from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The Best Shorts Competition helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptionally high quality of entries. The goal of Best Shorts is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve.”
For more information, call:
Best Shorts Competition
858-779-9544
BestShorts.net
Michael Stokes
fieldwalker172@gmail.com
916-320-7450
@NorthernMarinerCA
Contact
Field Walker ProductionsContact
Michael Stokes
916-320-7450
https://fieldwalker172.wixsite.com/fieldwalker
Michael Stokes
916-320-7450
https://fieldwalker172.wixsite.com/fieldwalker
Categories